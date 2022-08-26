ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

VSP: Two seriously hurt after head-on crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision between two cars that left two men seriously injured. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 263 in Hampton. The driver of a...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
13newsnow.com

One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy