Epworth, IA

KCRG.com

Live hawk will soar over Kinnick crowds for second season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -You may have noticed a live hawk flying over Kinnick Stadium for the first time last season during Hawkeye football games. It’s something that will happen for a second season this year, and with an important message. “Iowa is the most altered landscape in the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set to return

The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head for biking, fishing and gathering spaces, pickleball courts and more. That solar farm would be near Palo and the area of the now-shuttered nuclear power plant. Hawks flying over Kinnick to promote...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville hosts cornhole tournament

Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 10 hours ago. A group of...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

A nice stretch of weather begins today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and pleasant weather as highs rebound back to the upper 70s to lower 80s. You’ll notice the northwest winds today, probably gusting to 25mph or so at times. No precipitation is expected for the rest of the week and starting tomorrow we’ll be back well into the 80s once again. Some spots may be close to 90 both Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a weak front is in the vicinity on Saturday, though with limited moisture, the chances of it doing anything meaningful is very low at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Halloween parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village in Cedar Rapids on October 22. The theme this year is “Dark Harvest Halloween Parade.”. Organizers with Terry-Durin Company said the parade will feature more than 60 floats. Spectators are encouraged to come in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to interference with commerce by robbery

While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. Cedar Falls and Waterloo are working together to revamp areas around the Cedar River. Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 57 minutes ago. A man died early...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

At least one hurt in Sunday Dubuque shooting

Show You Care: Local veteran gives back to others who served. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall shares how one local man is helping to make a difference in the lives of his fellow brothers and sisters in arms. Son reflects on mother's life after she was killed in 2011. Updated: 6 hours...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Life is too short, you have to love what you do, I love what I do,” says Torri Freese, Dupaco Branch Manager. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police trying to identify burglary suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying someone who allegedly committed a burglary. Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. on August 23. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit it on the city’s website....
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A wet Sunday morning, followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Iowa. Rain will continue to move through the area this morning and gradually travel east, lingering in the early afternoon. However, the clouds and showers should clear out by mid to late afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. It should be a lovely evening to spend some time outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death. Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

