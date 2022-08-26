ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan

A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Public Safety
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

