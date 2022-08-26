Read full article on original website
Rabid Fox Attack On Upstate New York Woman Caught On Video
Surveillance footage shows the animal repeatedly biting and lunging in the vicious attack outside an Ithaca home.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Anger as Dad Leaves 6-Year-Old Son To Walk Back From Beach Alone: 'Livid'
A post about a family's seaside vacation has prompted a Mumsnet debate about parenting styles and how much independence young children should get.
Truck Driver Confronts Woman-Beating Scumbag At Diner: “I Will Make You My MF’in Breakfast”
First of all, I thought this was Waffle House. It’s not…. I was really looking forward to putting Waffle House in my headline, getting a few extra clicks just because everybody knows what a circus Waffle House is in the wee hours of the morning. This is Huddle House...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
dailyphew.com
Man Decides To Go To Prison Instead Of Giving His Pet Puppy Back To His Old Employer
A pest control specialist named Barry Myrick, 37, is embroiled in a court battle in Queens, New York, with his former company M&M Environmental. Instead of giving up Roxy, the man’s cherished dog, he decided to go to jail. Since the pit bull is highly expert at spotting bed...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan
A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
