Mannarino, Djere reach Winston-Salem semifinals

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

France’s Adrian Mannarino beat fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals.

The unseeded Mannarino beat his third straight seeded opponent to set up a match against second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

“It was a good match,” Mannarino said. “Maxime is a good friend and a good player. He already beat me earlier this year and I knew it was going to be a tough match.”

Mannarino previously defeated No. 9 seed Emil Ruusuvuori and No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Van de Zandschulp won two tiebreakers and had 15 aces, beating 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1). Van de Zandschulp will move into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time if he can win the tournament.

Serbia’s Laslo Djere also advanced to the semifinals, beating Richard Gasquet of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Djere will face another unseeded player in Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who knocked off No. 13 seed Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final match of the night.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe it makes sense that Emma Raducanu would try to find something positive from becoming only the third woman in the professional era to lose in the U.S. Open's first round one year after winning the championship. Maybe, too, it seems like a bit of a stretch. Still, whether she was trying to convince others or herself, that was how Raducanu spoke about moving on from bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Alizé Cornet on Tuesday night in her opening match at Flushing Meadows in 2022 following that remarkable run to the trophy as an unseeded 18-year-old qualifier in 2021. "It is a clean slate. I can just start again. I don't know what my ranking will be. Probably pretty low down," Raducanu said. "With perspective, actually, as a 19-year-old, I've had not a bad year. To be top 100, if you told me that a year ago, I'd take it. But, like, I think it would be nice, in a way, to kind of just start over, start fresh."
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

