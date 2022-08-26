ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on Tuesday,...
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
