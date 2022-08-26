McCarthy’s Brett Moore, Divine Savior’s Daniel Vanososte excel in golf. Plus volleyball results

The Archbishop McCarthy boys’ golf team started the season with a win over St. Thomas Aquinas. Mavericks standout golfer Brett Moore led the outing, taking medalist honors.

The Raiders’ girls’ golf team got St. Thomas Aquinas in the win column with a victory over St. Brendan in Miami.

Competing against LaSalle, junior Daniel Vanososte of the Divine Savior Academy boys’ golf team set a school mark with 32 (-4) at Trump National Golden Palm Course in Doral. The previous record was 34 by Anthony Garcia in 2018.

Divine Savior Academy record-setting golfer Daniel Vanososte. Photo Courtesy Divine Savior Academy Golf

In volleyball, Florida Christian School improved to 2-0 with Skye Williams totaling 10 kills in a win over Coral Shores. Thanks to Aaliyah Bernard and teammates, Krop is 2-0, too.

Golf

BOYS: Archbishop McCarthy 151, St. Thomas Aquinas 165 at Fort Lauderdale CC-South Course (par 36): Medalist Brett Moore (AM) 32. Jack Haeflinger (AM) 37. Ryan Lopez (AM) 40.

BOYS: Divine Savior 169, LaSalle 210 at Trump National-Golden Palm Course (par 36): Daniel Vanososte (DS) 32; Johan Straetger (DS) 42.

GIRLS: American Heritage-Delray Beach 167, Cardinal Gibbons 234 at Seagate CC (9 holes, par 36): Bailey Ellsworth (AHD) 41; Sara Meran (AHD) 41; Micaela Ruidias (AHD) 41; Elizabeth Smith (CG) 53; Kate Mackie (CG) 54; Jenna Jacobson (CG) 55.

GIRLS: Divine Savior d. LaSalle: Nicole Sardinha (DS) 36. LaSalle had just one golfer.

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 202, St. Brendan 223 at Melreese Country Club .

Volleyball

American Heritage-Plantation d. Key West 25-12, 25-15, 25-23: Katie Denning 12 kills 7 digs; Paige Murphy: 18 digs, 3 aces; Noelle Crichton 25 assist, 10 digs; Caleigh Lick 13 digs, 2 aces. AHP (1-0).

ATM d. Northwestern 25-7, 25-10, 25-16: Manuela Vasconcellos 13 aces, 8 assists; Gabriela Arcila 6 aces, 3 assists; Irina Yeroshova 6 aces, 4 kills. ATM (1-0).

Braddock d. Southridge 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19: Daniela Eylerts 19 digs, 4 aces, 2 assists; Michelle Zimmermann 12 digs, 11 kills, 5 aces; Emily Fonticoba 10 assists, 5 digs, 8 aces. BRD (1-1).

Colonial Christian d. Palm Glades: 25-12, 25-4, 25-10: Caitlyn Campbell 9 service points, 8 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills; Emily Friman 12 service points, 4 serve receptions; Zoe Friman 13 service points, 7 aces; Adrianna Haponuk 10 aces; Michelle Loynaz 3 kills. COL CHR (1-0).

Coral Reef d. South Dade 25-4, 25-6, 25-3: Sara Lawrence 7 kills; Vanessa Doabl 5 kills; Gaby Garcia 5 kills. CR (1-0).

Florida Christian School d. Coral Shores 25-19, 25-11, 25-22: Skye Williams 10 kills; Paris Vinuela 8 kills, 4 points, 15 assists; Sarah Mira 6 kills. FCS (2-0).

Gulliver Prep d. North Palm Beach-Benjamin 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16: Jackie Taylor 17 kills; Sophia Wong 32 digs. GP (1-0).

Krop d. Norland 25-17, 25-23, 25-14: Aaliyah Bernard 8 kills, 4 blocks; Annabel Vargas 6 aces; Cheyenne Payne defense; Clamila Kac defense; Maia Gueron defense. KROP (2-0).

Ransom Everglades d. Coral Gables 3-1: RE won its first match of the season to even at 1-1.

Ronald Reagan-Doral d. Hialeah Gardens 25-20, 25-12, 25-14: Lani Ridoutt 7 kills, 12 digs; Jennifer Buaiz 9 assists, 6 aces, 11 digs; Brianna Mason 7 aces, 8 digs.

South Plantation d. Douglas 25-15, 25-22, 25-16: Elena Lam 21 kills, 10 digs, 4 serve rec; Tyra Smith 5 kills, 13 digs, 9 serve rec; Cyan Long 6 digs, 3 aces; 3 serve rec, 1 block; Jessica Rodriguez 24 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills. SP (1-0).

Westminster Christian d. Doral Academy 25-21, 25-19, 25-16: Gigi Artiles 17 kills, 3 digs; Emily Matias 7 kills, 16 service points; Alyssa Cadavid 17 assists, 4 kills; Lamaya Fuller 17 assists, 18 service points, 10 digs; Alyah Cadavid 16 digs, 16 service points. WC (1-0).

Football

American Heritage-Plantation 38, Lowndes-Valdosta, Georgia 20: AH Offense: QB Blake Murphy 17-of-23 for 398 yards with 4 TDs, 0 INT. RB Mark Fletcher 14 carriess for 176 yards and a TD. RB Byron Louis 4 carries for 41 yards. REC Brandon Inniss 6 catches for 221 yards and 2 TDs. REC Malachi Toney 6 catches for 103 yards. REC Jeffar Jean-Noel 2 catches for 33 yards and a TD. REC Brandon Bennett 1 catch for a 28-yard TD. Inniss 265 all-purpose yards. K Wylie Shaw 5-of-5 PAT, 47-yd FG. AH Defense: Daemon Fagan 4 solo tackles, 3 assists, 2 pass break-ups. Bowen Drewes 3 solo, 3 assists, 1 sack. Jordan Rich 3 solo, 1 assist. Corey Goldsby Jr. 2 solo, 3 assists. Damari Brown 2 solo, 2 assists, 1 sack, 2 pass break-ups. David Vadala 1 solo, 6 assists, 3 hurries. Jamarcus Smith 6 assists. Shamar McNeil 3 pass break-ups. P Alon Kochav 4 punts, 39 avg.

