Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: How many TDs from Baker, Panthers player to get cut, fantasy QBs & more

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uT0X_0hVsYaFf00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s the fastest two minutes in sports, and here’s the rundown for the day.

  • How many touchdowns will we see from Baker Mayfield tomorrow night against the Bills?
  • Yay or nay: canes make their black jerseys their primary home uniforms.
  • Who’s one Panther player that you think will get cut — that deserves another shot on another team?
  • What would be more surprising — Kurt Busch retiring after the season or Kurt Busch coming back for another season?
  • What quarterback should we take first in fantasy football if they’re available?
  • USC is looking for a new name for their mascot — it’s currently “Sir Big Spur” some suggestions are Cluck Norris — Marco Polo– and Cock Commander. What would you name the live rooster mascot?
FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

