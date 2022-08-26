ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 2

AOCisaPOS
4d ago

I bet his parents are proud of him and to the victims file lawsuits against the prosecutors in all his cases for not protecting you. That's what u pay them for.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

Alexandria Police arrest robbery suspect in Landmark area

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of his phone behind the Plaza at Landmark shopping center on Saturday (August 27). The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Breckinridge Place. Victor Palomo-Munoz, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after the incident...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reston, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Reston, VA
Crime & Safety
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
fredericksburg.today

Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
STAFFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Burglary#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile stabbed while running on Custis Trail in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed while running along the Custis Trail in Arlington, police say. Arlington County Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a stabbing around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located the juvenile male victim and administered medical care. ROSSLYN,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOXBusiness

Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report

An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy