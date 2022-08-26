Read full article on original website
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Police arrest robbery suspect in Landmark area
A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of his phone behind the Plaza at Landmark shopping center on Saturday (August 27). The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Breckinridge Place. Victor Palomo-Munoz, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after the incident...
New Details Released, Suspect Vehicle ID'd After I-495 Shooting In Fairfax County
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified and is now looking to locate the suspect vehicle (pictured above) involved in last week's shooting incident on I-495 in Fairfax County. According to investigators, the suspect vehicle is a blue, two-door 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate: TWW...
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police
A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
fredericksburg.today
Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford
A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police
A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed while running on Custis Trail in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed while running along the Custis Trail in Arlington, police say. Arlington County Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a stabbing around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located the juvenile male victim and administered medical care. ROSSLYN,...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FOXBusiness
Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report
An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police...
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting
The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday.
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
