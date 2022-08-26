ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home

Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street reported minor injuries. Firefighters say the flames started outside on the first floor and led to a partial roof collapse. The Salvation Army Emergency...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus

A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead

One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot

A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said. Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston Continues to Adapt Amid Orange Line Shutdown

Ten days into the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston is making changes to help commuters get through the rest of it. The city’s chief of streets outlined some of the changes on social media and NBC10 Boston took a ride around the city to check them out.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Month-Supply of Formula Among Packages Stolen From Bridgewater Porches

Doorbell video has captured someone stealing packages off porches in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. In the videos, it appears as though the man is there to deliver a package -- but police say what he was really doing was swiping them. Police say packages were taken right off people's porches in the area of Auglis Way and Vernon Street.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

Man Allegedly Bit, Stabbed Delivery Driver Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden

A Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday after allegedly biting and stabbing a delivery driver who was trying to stop him from stealing a woman's purse in Malden. Police allege 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. Monday. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay, officers said.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man, 28, Dead After Car Crashes Into Light Pole in Revere

A 28-year-old Massachusetts man has died after the car he was in slammed into a light pole in Revere, state police said. Revere police and other emergency crews responded to the single car crash on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. Sunday. First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim...
REVERE, MA
NECN

Cambridge Officer Charged With Drunken Driving After Crash With Motorcycles

A police officer in Cambridge, Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly driving while drunk, after a crash with multiple motorcycles early Monday morning, according to a news release from the city's police department. Michael Daniliuk, a 57-year-old from Cambridge, was charged by the Cambridge Police Department with operating under the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Overnight Lane Closures on Tobin Bridge as Crews Make Repairs

Overnight lane closures on part of the Tobin Bridge are set to begin Monday night, allowing crews with MassDOT to work on repairs. The closures will run from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and are projected to last for around three months, according to a news release from the state's transportation department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dump Truck Backs Into MBTA Bus, Transit Police Say

A dump truck driver was injured late Saturday morning when they backed into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said. According to the Transit Police Department, the dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain following the collision on Hyde Park Avenue around 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week

Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester. The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University. "I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."
BOSTON, MA

