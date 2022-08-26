Read full article on original website
Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.
Unique event space and entertainment venue in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Suzy Robbins, Event Coordinator at Skylark, a unique event space and recording studio, 4401 7th Avenue, Rock Island, informs viewers about the combination recording studio/live music venue/event space and some details about upcoming events. For more information, visit http://www.skylarkqc.com/ or call 563-505-0866.. The business Facebook page...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday. In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open. “Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner...
No Scrubs Allowed At 90’s Hip Hop Tribute Show In East Moline
A Chicago-based old-school hip-hop tribute group will be coming to East Moline in a month. Too Hype Crew will be at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, September 30th. If you also sing along to 90's/early 2000's hip-hop at every opportunity you get, there's a good chance you would like Too Hype Crew. They opened for Chingy at The Rust Belt back in February and they were the featured artist at The Best Dam Bix Party at Dam View Inn on Bix weekend this year. I can confirm the party band is excellent and lives up to its name, indeed creating a hype atmosphere. With no scrubs.
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
Hand In Hand to host first music fest on Sept. 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jambrella Production presents a fundraising event that benefits the lives of children and adults of all abilities. Hand in Hand is set to host the non-profit’s first music fest during Labor Day weekend. The music fest will occur from 4-10 p.m. at the Isle Casino’s covered parking lot, 1777 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. The fundraiser will happen rain or shine.
Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday. “We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, the West 50th...
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Cecil "
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gabrielle Weeks with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue visits PSL to introduce “Cecil”, a 7-year-old pittie mix that needs a forever home. He was saved by King’s Harvest from a killing shelter in Oklahoma. Watch the segment to learn more. King’s Harvest is located...
Bettendorf hosts second open house on ‘The Landing’
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials held their second of two open houses for a multi-million dollar proposal that could change Middle Park. A new partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley and the city will create “The Landing.” The idea involves a new water park to replace Splash Landing, including multiple water slides, a new pool and a lazy river. It would be owned by the city, but operated by the Y.
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
How To Speak Animal
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We know animals can’t speak and express themselves in the same way as humans … but even the smallest and quietest animals have incredible ways of communicating with each other. The PSL guest is wildlife veterinarian and expert, Dr. Gabby Wild, author of How to...
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
Marquette Street back open after car hits power pole early Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have reopened North Marquette Street at 13th Street after an early morning car accident Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on North Marquette Street, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 movies
Movie fans can celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3 with special deals on blockbuster movies and concessions. Movie theaters nationwide, including Cinemark in Davenport and Regal in Moline, will be offering tickets for all movies in all formats, including IMAX, D-BOX and 3D for only $3. The price does not include […]
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Back to school: how to deal with Empty Nest Syndrome
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year around this time, a brand-new crop of parents experience ‘empty nest syndrome’ when all of their children are off at college or otherwise out on their own. There’s no doubt it’s a time of big transition for moms and dads, but it doesn’t...
