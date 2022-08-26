ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
EDUCATION
WHEC TV-10

University of Rochester facilities employees voting to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

New study shows health staffing shortages are at crisis level

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ability to attract and retain staff is an issue that threatens the entire health care system in our region, according to a new study released by Common Ground Health. It’s an issue News10NBC has been investigating both before, during and after the pandemic.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport School District holds hiring fair Monday afternoon

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The Fairport School District is hosting a hiring fair on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district is looking for people willing to work as food servers, clerks, or custodians. They’re also inviting attendees to get behind the wheel of a school bus to find people who are willing to learn how to drive a bus.
FAIRPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Application#School Meals#Academic Year#Charity
WHEC TV-10

Town of Gates partners with Rochester Works to host community job fair

GATES, N.Y. – The Town of Gates will be hosting a community job fair. Attendees can meet recruiters, submit their resumes, and learn more about the hiring process for open positions. This event is in partnership with Rochester Works, and more than a dozen companies that are hiring. Get...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local officials to hold youth summit on gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local and State officials are hosting a youth summit to discuss gun violence in the city of Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 31. As gun violence continues to plague Rochester streets, local representatives are convening a group of committed young people to hear directly from them about how their public officials can be of service. There will be ample time for the youth in attendance to ask questions and share ideas on how to reduce violence and their vision for the future.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WHEC TV-10

Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy