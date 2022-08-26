Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha Starr
Related
WHEC TV-10
NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
WHEC TV-10
Local families react to pandemic-era free school lunches ending ahead of new school year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When kids head back to school, families will be hit with a bill they may have forgotten about, school lunch. During the pandemic, districts across the nation, including New York were given a waiver to give free lunch to all students regardless of income. Those waivers expired in June.
WHEC TV-10
University of Rochester facilities employees voting to go on strike
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
WHEC TV-10
CollegeFEST returns for 2nd year to connect area college students with employers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – CampusROC, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce program, is set to host the second annual CollegeFEST on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Innovation Square in Downtown Rochester. The event will feature career connections, entertainment, food trucks, and more. Over 1,000 students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
New study shows health staffing shortages are at crisis level
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ability to attract and retain staff is an issue that threatens the entire health care system in our region, according to a new study released by Common Ground Health. It’s an issue News10NBC has been investigating both before, during and after the pandemic.
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces funding to help families pay for childcare in NY State
ALBANY, N.Y. — More help is coming to families in need of child care in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in subsidies to provide $9,000 for each child who qualifies. The state is also broadening the eligibility for the child care...
WHEC TV-10
Summer camp started in response to city gun violence teaches campers history and importance of service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday in Rochester, one summer camp held a special celebration for their campers ahead of the new school year. The Miquel A Powell Youth Summer Camp held an end-of-summer graduation at Genesee Valley Park. . The camp was started last summer in response to gun violence...
WHEC TV-10
Fairport School District holds hiring fair Monday afternoon
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The Fairport School District is hosting a hiring fair on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district is looking for people willing to work as food servers, clerks, or custodians. They’re also inviting attendees to get behind the wheel of a school bus to find people who are willing to learn how to drive a bus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Town of Gates partners with Rochester Works to host community job fair
GATES, N.Y. – The Town of Gates will be hosting a community job fair. Attendees can meet recruiters, submit their resumes, and learn more about the hiring process for open positions. This event is in partnership with Rochester Works, and more than a dozen companies that are hiring. Get...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Public Library looking for people to serve on board for Black history and culture
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Library is looking for 10 community members to serve on its advisory board to develop an archive of Black History and Culture. Members of the board will document, preserve, and improve access to the Local Black History Collections Project. The goal is to create an online historical database.
WHEC TV-10
Local officials to hold youth summit on gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local and State officials are hosting a youth summit to discuss gun violence in the city of Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 31. As gun violence continues to plague Rochester streets, local representatives are convening a group of committed young people to hear directly from them about how their public officials can be of service. There will be ample time for the youth in attendance to ask questions and share ideas on how to reduce violence and their vision for the future.
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
WHEC TV-10
Kids at the Boys and Girls Club learn how to make video games from RIT professors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester are wrapping up the region’s first-ever video game development program. It was a partnership between the Club, AT&T, and RIT. The program coincides with a STEM club that’s intended to bridge the digital divide that many Rochester students face.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
WHEC TV-10
$50,000 in state funding will support Rochester’s black and women-owned businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State announced new funding to support black entrepreneurs and business owners in Rochester. State Senator Jeremy Cooney on Monday presented a state grant of $50,000 to the Urban League of Rochester. The funding will go towards the Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Assistance Center and the...
WHEC TV-10
Family Fitness Festival at McQuaid raised money in memory of beloved teacher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One local organization held their second annual Family Fitness Festival on Sunday at McQuaid high school. Jamie’s Bridge was started in honor of second-grade teacher Jaimie Magee Lesnick, who passed away two years ago from ovarian cancer. Organizers say she had a passion for ensuring...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans responds to racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s happened once again, racist graffiti was found written on the ground of the Roc City Skate Park. The latest graffiti incident happened Monday afternoon at the skate park and has since been cleaned up by the city. News10NBC talked to the man who...
WHEC TV-10
Questions remain about implementation of new gun laws across NYS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New gun laws are set to go into effect here in New York on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the NYS Troopers posted an updated FAQ section regarding how the state plans to implement them. As News10NBC has been...
WHEC TV-10
First African-American President of Colgate Divinity School remembered for legacy of service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School is mourning the loss of its first-ever African-American president, Dr. James Evans Jr. Dr. Evans served as President of the school for 10 years and passed away late last week. News10NBC talked to the school’s current president about Evans, and the legacy he leaves behind.
Comments / 1