Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
New volleyball coaches at Billings Senior, Billings West rely on past experiences to manage present expectations
BILLINGS — During her high school playing days — not all that long ago, by the way — Courtney Bad Bear was noted for her cool-headedness as a setter for Billings Senior. There wasn’t a whole lot that could rattle her. So, when she calmly sat at her office desk Saturday and described how she felt about making her head coaching debut for her alma mater, Bad Bear’s demeanor belied what the day meant to her.
GNAC salutes Montana State Billings' Christine Funk in volleyball
Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins. Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead. Funk had double-digit...
Photos: Billings Mustangs VS Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
The Billings Mustangs play the Missoula PaddleHeads at Dehler Park on Sunday. Welcome to the discussion.
Start time adjusted for Rocky Mountain College home football opener Saturday
BILLINGS — The start time for the College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College Frontier Conference football game on Saturday has been adjusted. Kickoff for the game between the two 1-0 teams will now be at 11:30 a.m. It will be the home opener for Rocky, which won its...
Carroll's Blair Stapleton is offensive POW in Cascade Conference
Billings Senior's Blair Stapleton, now playing for Carroll College, was selected Monday as the offensive player of the week in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer. Stapleton, a senior forward, scored two goals in a win over the University of Providence last week. It was her second-straight two-goal performance.
Montana Grizzlies football 2022 fall camp
Coverage roundup of the Grizzlies fall practices ahead of the 2022 season. Janacaro brothers carry on mother's toughness heading into 1st season following her death. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Aug 27, 2022. Montana Grizzlies football players Levi and Colter Janacaro carry on their mother's toughness heading into their first...
Montana State Bobcats 2023 recruiting cycle commitments
Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' seventh-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; second team all-Eastern AA. High School: Steele Canyon (Spring Valley, California) Position: Running back. Height/weight: 5-foot-10/195 pounds. Commitment date: Aug. 5. Other known offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn.
Four Downs: Montana State prepares for new-look McNeese State in season opener
BOZEMAN — Montana State opens its 2022 football season Saturday with a home matchup against McNeese State in the Bobcats' annual Gold Rush game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Here are four notes on the Bobcats ahead of the season opener. 'Clear cut' captains. Right after receiving the...
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
Whitehall volleyball looks forward to 2022 success
The Whitehall Trojans are heading into the 2022 campaign after a tough 2021 campaign where they went 2-13 under first-year head coach Maddie Richtmyer. Richtmyer, a former setter at Montana Western, evaluated her leadership style from her first year as a head coach and planned to apply lessons she learned from her team in her second campaign on the Whitehall bench.
Ogden Raptors down Billings Mustangs
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden scored its only run on a solo homer in the bottom of the first in a 1-0 Pioneer League victory over the Billings Mustangs Monday. Kenny Serwa tossed seven innings for the Mustangs according to the team's Twitter and Facebook accounts. It was the series...
Scoreboard: Your Sports
King of the Hill: Tyler Cardwell, Billings. 0-600cc top five: Ezra Quast, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings. 450cc top five: Austin Teyler, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Tristan Alexander, Laurel; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt. 40-plus pro master top five: Corey Erhardt,...
Montana State Bobcats football 2022 fall camp
Coverage roundup of the Bobcats' fall practices ahead of the 2022 season. A breakdown of Montana State's specialists before the 2022 season. “They’ve all done a good job of continuing to raise the bar.” MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Montana State announces TV schedule for 2022 football games.
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
