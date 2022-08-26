Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Matchup between Marlin and Mart moved to Thursday
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm...
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
WacoTrib.com
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Cancels Events Due to Weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen ISD campuses have notified parents that all middle school football games for the evening have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. This decision was also posted under Killeen ISD social media.
fox44news.com
Killeen Chamber CEO/President to retire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is saying goodbye to CEO/President John Crutchfield III after 18 years. The Chamber said on Monday that Crutchfield’s final day will be on Wednesday, August 31. He is the winner of the Good Neighbor Award, and the Association of the United States Army Award – among other professional achievements.
WacoTrib.com
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
fox44news.com
Temple ISD’s Dr. Bobby Ott named finalist for State Superintendent of the Year
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple ISD announced Tuesday that Dr. Bobby Ott has been named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year. He was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in July. The Texas Association of School Boards included Dr. Ott as one of five finalists....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County
According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening. At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
fox44news.com
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
fox44news.com
Central Bell County Back to School Bash
NOLANVILLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue has turned it up a degree with their back-to-school bash. Volunteer fire fighters hosted members of the community for games inside the station along with a visit...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
KWTX
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
dallasexpress.com
Growing Waco Company Relocates Headquarters To Dallas
A growing Waco-based construction services firm is relocating its corporate headquarters to Uptown Dallas. Stellar Services Brands will move into a 60,000-square-foot office building on Katy Trail at 2929 Carlisle Street. About a dozen employees will work in the new Uptown office space when Stellar moves later this year, according to the company.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: 1 airlifted to Lubbock following “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher Co. Saturday morning
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigation what was described as a “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher County Saturday morning. The crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby around 6:15 a.m. along U.S. Highway 180. DPS said one person was airlifted to...
KWTX
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco. Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering...
