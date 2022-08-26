KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is saying goodbye to CEO/President John Crutchfield III after 18 years. The Chamber said on Monday that Crutchfield’s final day will be on Wednesday, August 31. He is the winner of the Good Neighbor Award, and the Association of the United States Army Award – among other professional achievements.

