Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans host, go 3-1 in Spring Creek Cup
SPRING CREEK — After a 3-0-1 record during its first preseason tournament — which included wins of 4-1 over Moapa Valley, 3-0 against Virgin Valley, 4-0 versus West Wendover and a 1-1 tie against the Bulldogs in the second meeting — the Spring Creek boys soccer team nearly posted another undefeated weekend at home.
Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado
SPRING CREEK — The Elko girls soccer team’s winnings streak reached three with a pair of Saturday victories. The Lady Indians finished the Spring Creek Cup with wins of 3-0 over Moapa Valley and 2-1 versus Eldorado. Versus Moapa Valley. Playing at 7 a.m., Elko started slowly and...
Lady Spartans finish scoreless at home tourney
SPRING CREEK — Battling a series of serious injuries in what has seemed like every game, the Spring Creek girls soccer team could not overcome the setbacks and an inexperienced roster. The Lady Spartans fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-4 in the Spring Creek Cup, failing to...
Indians split Saturday matches, tourney games
SPRING CREEK — After a 2-2 record during the Spring Creek Cup, a couple of things are clear for the Elko boys soccer team. A: The Indians are probably fine against league competition. B: Elko has a lot of work to do in order to beat larger, elite programs.
Total Eyecare contest winners
ELKO -- Total Eyecare has presented the winners of its 2022 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest with prizes for their efforts. Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.
Johnny Elwood Johnston, Jr.
John (John Boy) passed away and joined his very best friend and grandfather, Kenneth Quintana in heaven on the morning of August 21, 2022. John was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 15, 1978 to Johnny Elwood Johnston, Sr. and Vanessa Colleen Johnston (Quintana). John grew up in Elko, NV. He attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in the Elko area. After high school, he started his career in the drilling industry. Growing up, he enjoyed picking on his sisters and everyone around him that he loved. You know he loved you when he teased you, and he did a lot of teasing.
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Back to school forecast: Hot and getting hotter
ELKO – Students headed back to class Monday with temperatures expected to climb at least five degrees above average, rising to more than 10 degrees above average by the end of the week. The forecast high in Elko is 97 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 99 on Friday. The...
Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’
A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9. According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10. “Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on...
Isabel Sandhagen
ELKO—Early on the morning of July 13, 2022, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother gained her wings and went home to the Lord. She lived an incredible 104 1/2 years. Her life spanned a century of huge changes and challenges. She met each with strength and fortitude. She will dwell in our hearts forever. The things she loved were simple. The Lord, family, gardening, and trout fishing. She fished almost all of the streams in Elko County where trout could be found; off of the bank or right down the middle of the stream! She was an awesome cook and you could always plan on sitting down for a wonderfully tasty trout dinner. She was born in California but lived in many places in both California and Nevada; much of the time on ranches. Elko was her home though, she loved it here.
Elko school district revises 1987 policy covering book complaints
ELKO – Elko County School District Board of Trustees has updated the district’s policy on library books and textbooks to reflect state statutes and to outline the steps for handling concerns about the content of reading materials. The administration developed the revised policy after parent Thomas Gunter suggested...
UNR, GBC ‘consolidation’ item on Regents' agenda
ELKO – University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens will request approval next week from the Nevada Board of Regents to continue research “into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC and UNR would look like and require.”
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub
ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.
Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
Elko County residents prepare for Italian trek to fight polio
ELKO — Longtime Rotarians and Elko County residents Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser are leaving this week to trek from Florence to Rome, Italy. They are walking the 327 miles between these cities to raise awareness and funds for the eradication of polio worldwide. Polio is an incurable disease...
