ELKO—Early on the morning of July 13, 2022, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother gained her wings and went home to the Lord. She lived an incredible 104 1/2 years. Her life spanned a century of huge changes and challenges. She met each with strength and fortitude. She will dwell in our hearts forever. The things she loved were simple. The Lord, family, gardening, and trout fishing. She fished almost all of the streams in Elko County where trout could be found; off of the bank or right down the middle of the stream! She was an awesome cook and you could always plan on sitting down for a wonderfully tasty trout dinner. She was born in California but lived in many places in both California and Nevada; much of the time on ranches. Elko was her home though, she loved it here.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO