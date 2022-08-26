Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Diamondbacks pick up manager Torey Lovullo's option for 2023
The Diamondbacks exercised the 2023 contract option for manager Torey Lovullo on Tuesday, a decision that assures the longest-tenured manager in team history will be back for another season. The decision was framed by General Manager Mike Hazen as a sort of acknowledgment of the progress the Diamondbacks have made over the past year. ...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
Cubs to be Without Steele, Sampson in Toronto
The Chicago Cubs will be without the services of two starting pitchers for the team's upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canada's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas left on Diamondbacks' bench on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not starting in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Thomas will take a break after Jake McCarthy was shifted to center field, Stone Garrett was moved to left, Josh Rojas was picked as Monday's designated hitter, and Ketel Marte was positioned at second base.
Snell's strong outing, Grisham's HR lead Padres past Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start against Cleveland his last time out, when he permitted a season-high six runs. In three starts against San Francisco this season, the left-hander has held the Giants to two runs and struck out 27 over 17 2/3 innings. The Padres extended their lead for the National League’s third wild card to three games over Milwaukee, and they pulled within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second spot. The floundering Giants committed four errors and lost their sixth in a row. They entered this series hoping to make up ground on San Diego, but instead have fallen 9 1/2 games back for the NL’s final postseason spot.
FOX Sports
D-backs exercise '23 option for manager Torey Lovullo
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater out of Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Slater will rest against his intrastate competition after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and Luis Gonzalez was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Slater has...
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/30/2022
This NL West rivalry will continue its series on Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. Game 1 of the series went in favor of the Padres by a score of 6-5. The Padres stormed out to a 5-run lead as Brandon Drury hit a 2-run bomb in the 1st inning to go up 3-0 early. Up 5-0, Mike Clevinger allowed a 2-run homer to 2022 All-Star starter Joc Pederson to get the Giants going. The Giants would score three more runs in the 8th inning to bring them within one but a 4-out save from Nick Martinez shut the door in that one.
FOX Sports
Giants host the Padres on home losing streak
San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Giants +105; over/under is...
Padres defeat Giants 4-3
The Padres defeated the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday, the team’s second win in a row against their division rival. Blake Snell was terrific, striking out 8 batters over 6 shutout innings. The game was scoreless entering the 6th inning.
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim batting leadoff for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres will start Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kim will bat leadoff and handle shortstop duties for the Padres Monday night while Trent Grisham takes a seat. Jake Cronenworth will shift to second base, Brandon Drury will move to first base, Josh Bell will take a turn at designated hitter, and Jurickson Profar will relieve Grisham in left field.
FOX Sports
Machado leads Padres against the Giants after 4-hit outing
San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Padres +115; over/under is...
NBC Sports
Giants break down 'odd' and 'weird' night at Oracle Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- The final out at Oracle Park on Monday night -- a Wilmer Flores groundout to short -- came at 11:12 p.m. That's a late night, but not all that unusual. How the Giants got there, however, was pretty odd. They did not play extra innings and there...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres Monday night
The San Diego Padres listed Austin Nola as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will bat ninth and start at catcher against the Giants Monday while Luis Campusano takes a seat. Our models project Nola, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, to score...
Yardbarker
Brewers partnering with Australian-based Brisbane Bandits, giving minor leaguers chance to compete in Winter League
In 2020, the Brewers began a partnership with the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. During the Bandits season, which runs from November to January, the Brewers sent several of their minor leaguers to get some reps in. This would help the Brewers prospects get more live action while their counterparts played in the Arizona Fall League. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the Brewers were not able to send players last year.
3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale
The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
