WJCL
'Looking forward to showing who we are' : Georgia Southern prepares for week 1
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia southern set to begin a new era under first year head coach Clay Helton this Saturday. Eagles open the 2022 season at home against Morgan state. After a three and nine season, players entering week 1 with a chip on their shoulder and ready to prove the doubters wrong.
WJCL
Savannah State names former alumni Amber Hallman as head softball coach
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State alumna Amber Hallman was named the head softball coach on Thursday, marking a special homecoming for the former softball all-star, per Savannah State. The hiring comes after Megan Griffith resigned in July for a head coaching job at Morehead State University. Hallman comes to...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
WJCL
Savannah Police searching for 16-year-old girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl. Alyssa Milton was last seen leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue a few days ago, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and Crocs. She is 5'4", 100 pounds...
WJCL
'Eighteen month old's aren’t supposed to die:' Savannah mayor talks toddler shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Mayor Van Jonhson and a local mother share their condolences to family who lost their 2-year-old daughter. Savannah Police say a 16-year-old teen shot 2-year-old Lauren Barton. She died later from injuries. It’s an incident Mayor Johnson discussed during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning....
WJCL
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
WJCL
Café owner working to serve up health and wellness on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Focusing on health and wellness. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to a unique café on Hilton Head Island. Smoothies, juices, wheatgrass shots and home-brewed Kombucha. You can find it all at Smooth, a locally owned café on Hilton Head Island’s...
WJCL
Savannah Police: Child seriously hurt in Alaska Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that officers say left a child seriously hurt. It happened inside a home on Alaska Street Monday evening. Police say detectives have located and are interviewing several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. WJCL...
WJCL
Open interviews happening now for new mega site coming to Bryan County
POOLER, Ga. — A $5.5 billion mega site for Hyundai electric car production mega site is in the works of being completed in Bryan County. Hyundai partnered with local contractors, Barnett Southern Corporation to get the job done. On Monday and Tuesday, Barnett Southern will host an open job...
WJCL
Closings arguments conclude; jury begins deliberation in Statesboro truck shooting murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. — The fate of Marc Wilson is now in the fate of a jury more than two years after Statesboro police say Wilson shot and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro. The jury began deliberating around 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. Judge Ronald Thompson called...
WJCL
Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
WJCL
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 21 in Garden City for hours
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Authorities say one person is dead, following a crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. It happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. Georgia State Patrol tells us the driver was killed, after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck. GSP expects...
WJCL
'I wanted the situation to just go away': Both sides rest their case in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. — The truck threat shooting trial continues as both sides have rested their cases. Statesboro police say Marc Wilson shot and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
WJCL
Trapped driver rescued from Trask Parkway wreck, two people hurt
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Two people, including a trapped driver who was rescued by firefighters, are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway in Beaufort. It happened just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. When emergency crews arrived on scene at Trask Parkway and Parker Drive, they found a...
WJCL
Savannah pediatrician: It's time to start thinking about getting your flu shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. — August is coming to an end, which means it is time to start thinking about getting your flu shot. A Savannah pediatrician told WJCL this year's flu season could be a nasty one. "Flu seasons vary from year to year. It's always hard to predict how...
WJCL
Effingham County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly motorcycle crash
Early Sunday morning, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden. According to ESCO, the preliminary investigation suggests a sport bike was traveling north on Old River Road and...
