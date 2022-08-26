ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Savannah State names former alumni Amber Hallman as head softball coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State alumna Amber Hallman was named the head softball coach on Thursday, marking a special homecoming for the former softball all-star, per Savannah State. The hiring comes after Megan Griffith resigned in July for a head coaching job at Morehead State University. Hallman comes to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police searching for 16-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl. Alyssa Milton was last seen leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue a few days ago, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and Crocs. She is 5'4", 100 pounds...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Child seriously hurt in Alaska Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that officers say left a child seriously hurt. It happened inside a home on Alaska Street Monday evening. Police say detectives have located and are interviewing several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. WJCL...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Deadly crash shuts down Highway 21 in Garden City for hours

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Authorities say one person is dead, following a crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. It happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. Georgia State Patrol tells us the driver was killed, after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck. GSP expects...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Trapped driver rescued from Trask Parkway wreck, two people hurt

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Two people, including a trapped driver who was rescued by firefighters, are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway in Beaufort. It happened just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. When emergency crews arrived on scene at Trask Parkway and Parker Drive, they found a...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Effingham County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly motorcycle crash

Early Sunday morning, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden. According to ESCO, the preliminary investigation suggests a sport bike was traveling north on Old River Road and...
EDEN, GA

