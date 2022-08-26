ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak. According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported. 84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and...
Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
HB 135 will close loophole making it harder for Ohioans with rare diseases to afford their treatment

Our child lives with Gaucher disease, a rare disorder. Identifying a rare disease is complicated. Finding the right treatment is just as difficult and often expensive. Rare-disease families often rely on third-party financial assistance to help pay for treatments, from places like The Assistance Fund, Accessia Health, and from pharmaceutical manufacturers and friends and family.
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
Eight violations alleged by EPA

BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased their efforts to make the potential factory a reality.
The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit

Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
