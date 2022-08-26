Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio Medical University works to diversify medical field, physician population
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making medical school accessible and diversifying the landscape of the ever-growing field is just part of the mission of Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. Officials say representation matters, and they're doing everything in their power to make sure there is a true reflection of...
More Ohioans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
More Ohioans have reported that they are infected with a recent outbreak of E. coli linked to a popular fast food restaurant. According to the Center for Disease Control a total of 84 illnesses have been reported in four states — 47 more than the total reported on Aug. 19.
KAAL-TV
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
13abc.com
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak. According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported. 84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and...
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Ohio leaders are sitting on $85 million that could draw more counselors, social workers into mental health fields
COLUMBUS, Ohio –In May, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to spend millions in federal coronavirus recovery funds to help therapy, social work, addiction counseling, psychology and other critically needed mental health students pay for their degrees. Yet, fall semester has arrived at many Ohio colleges and that money...
Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough
Leaders fret as other states take the lead in cruelty
Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
HB 135 will close loophole making it harder for Ohioans with rare diseases to afford their treatment
Our child lives with Gaucher disease, a rare disorder. Identifying a rare disease is complicated. Finding the right treatment is just as difficult and often expensive. Rare-disease families often rely on third-party financial assistance to help pay for treatments, from places like The Assistance Fund, Accessia Health, and from pharmaceutical manufacturers and friends and family.
Huge goldfish found in Lake Erie; ODNR issues aquarium fish reminder
During an August fish survey at Fairport harbor in Lake County, technicians with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found a “HUGE” goldfish in the lake.
kiiky.com
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio
The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
wvxu.org
Ohio is already planning how flying cars and drones can deliver health care faster and better
It’s not about having cool technology, says Elaine Bryant, with both the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, when she talks about flying cars and drones. “This is going to change our lives and how we deliver health care.”. Bryant hosted a panel on health care Aug. 23 during...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Eight violations alleged by EPA
BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
cleveland19.com
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
CLEVELAND -- In late July, we hosted the inaugural Ohio HealthTech Summit. Co-presented by our respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brought together some of the best minds our state has to offer in health care innovation. The summit came at an important time. The United States is...
msn.com
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased their efforts to make the potential factory a reality.
msn.com
The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit
Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
