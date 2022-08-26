ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Truth Social platform had its trademark application rejected because its name wasn't unique enough

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiQEH_0hVsWQsD00
The US Patent and Trademark Office found the name of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app too similar to the names of other business entities. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Trump's attempt to trademark his Truth Social platform's name has been rejected.
  • The patent office said the company's name was far too similar to other companies.
  • This included the Vero — True Social platform and the Truth Network, a Christian radio outfit.

Former President Donald Trump has run into a significant setback with trademarking the name for his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to a filing released this month and tweeted by Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer, Trump's social media app had its application refused by the US Patent and Trademark Office because its name bore too much resemblance to the names of other business entities.

The patent office found that Trump's company name was "confusingly similar" to other entities, including Vero — True Social, an app-based social media platform, and the Truth Network, a Christian radio broadcast network.

Among the patent office's concerns was that Truth Social's name bore the "same dominant feature" — the word "Truth" — as the Truth Network. In relation to Vero — True Social, the patent office wrote that the "dominant wording TRUTH and TRUE communicate the same idea of being honest or emphasizing fact while networking socially."

"Moreover, both marks also contain the wording SOCIAL meaning they look and sound similar generally outside of a small variation of TRUTH," read the filing.

"Because the marks are similar and the goods and services are related, there is a likelihood of confusion as to the source of applicant's goods and services, and registration is refused pursuant to Section 2(d) of the Trademark Act," the filing concluded.

Trump has until February 2023 to respond to the filing.

This is not the first setback Trump's social media platform has faced. In June, the company buying Truth Social warned that the deal might fall through because of a slew of grand jury subpoenas it received. The planned merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, and Truth Social is also under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Built by the Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Social strongly resembles Twitter, which permanently suspended Trump's account in January 2021. Truth Social was also plagued by technical difficulties shortly after its launch in February — with potential users placed on waitlists after finding themselves unable to create accounts.

Comments / 22

Sicario..
5d ago

Gosh… Let me put my shocked face look on 👀. But hey the 🤡 only hires the best people.

Reply(1)
12
Sunbright53
4d ago

Typical trump, trying to steal something from someone else

Reply(1)
8
Related
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Patent Application#Christian Radio#Trump S Truth Social#Vero#The Truth Network#The Us Patent#Trademark Office#Truth Social#Social
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

593K+
Followers
39K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy