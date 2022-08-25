ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Crist, other Democrats meet in Broward, say they seek to 'save the soul of Florida'

By Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

TAMARAC — Democratic senatorial nominee Val Demings closed out a spirited pep rally Thursday night with an impassioned speech in which she implored the party faithful to unite and win in November "because we can."

Demings, who is finishing her second term in the U.S. House, told the crowd at a Tamarac community center that more than inflation and gasoline prices , the very "freedoms" of people in Florida are at risk.

Democrats seek to "save the soul of Florida and the very soul of our nation," said Demings, a House impeachment prosecutor in former President Trump's first trial in the U.S Senate.

She said the Democratic Party is "the only party" that embraces the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, sharply-worded references to ongoing disputes between Democrats and Republicans over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's ongoing but unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Thursday night's gathering brought the top slate of Democratic general election candidates for a "Unity Rally." On hand were Congressman Charlie Crist, the nominee for governor, as well as each of the party's candidates for Florida Cabinet positions.

In between speeches, a DJ played music as attendees danced to the Electric Slide and other songs.

Also on hand was Nikki Fried, the outgoing commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services who was defeated in Tuesday's primary by Crist.

Choosing a Broward County city for this event was no coincidence.

Democratic voter registrations far outpace Republicans in the Southeast Florida county, 597,167 to 262,341. To have any chance at winning statewide, a Democrat must generate a lot of votes out of Broward and neighboring Palm Beach County.

Despite positive trends, Florida Democrats face "uphill fight"

That is even more important this November in light of the Republican Party's voter registration gains. The GOP now holds a 228,000-plus voter advantage.

In one county, Brevard, Democratic voter registrations even lag behind no-party enrollments. Also worrisome has been the erosion of Democrats' support in the Hispanic enclaves of Miami-Dade County, formerly another bastion for blue candidates.

Like Demings, Crist called incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies "horrific," citing the governor's push for a 15-week abortion ban, legislation that has been harshly criticized by LGBTQ advocates, laws critics say impose unnecessary if not illegal restrictions on voting and regulations that punish companies that provide certain diversity training.

"I'll tell you what," Crist said. "We're going to beat this guy."

Nonetheless, the Democrats' aspirations to win the governor's mansion for the first time since the last decade of the last century face what one party official called an "uphill fight."

A poll sponsored by the Florida Chamber of Commerce and a voter survey by the progressive Clarity Campaign Labs both show DeSantis leading Crist. In addition, the governor, who has been polling above 50% in approval ratings, has amassed a campaign war chest in excess of $130 million.

In a statement Thursday, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Julia Friedland derided the Broward event saying “nothing says unity like we ‘don’t want your vote.’”

Democrats energized by momentum-building developments

Broward Democratic Party Chair Rick Hoye said the party does "have an uphill battle" this fall, but the party's unity is its strength.

"This is a unity event," he said, "but the reality is we are all united."

Crist added that the diversity represented in the ballroom Thursday night is another strength.

"Look at the diversity in this room," he said. "We are a party that looks like Florida. A party that looks like America."

Democrats at Thursday's event also said they were buoyed and inspired by a series of momentum-building events.

In Washington, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats have managed to pass a series of landmark pieces of legislation. Fuel prices have dropped precipitously this summer, and an NBC News poll this month said Americans now believe “threats to democracy” rate as the paramount issue ahead of the cost of living and the economy.

Another poll showed the voter enthusiasm advantage that Republicans enjoyed earlier this year has withered away. In March, the GOP held a 17-point advantage over Democrats, but in August Republicans led by just 68% to 66%.

"There's just been a lot of good news recently," said Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Palm Beach Democratic Party.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at the Palm Beach P ost, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Charlie Crist, other Democrats meet in Broward, say they seek to 'save the soul of Florida'

JoMama
4d ago

When Charlie Crist took office as governor in 2006, unemployment was at 3.5%, he had made a written commitment to oppose any and all efforts to raise taxes, and he was a Republican. When he left office, Florida had lost 825,000 jobs, unemployment had risen to 11.1%, he had signed more than $2 billion in higher taxes into law, he had embraced President Obama’s Stimulus package, and he was no longer a Republican. 

Scott Gunnoe
4d ago

yes Broward county maybe leading the county in registered Democrat voters compared to Republican voters but if you've ever been there or live there you will notice within the first minute of visiting that it is very dirty and people are not Southern folk they're rude and a majority of them are drunk that is why they call fort Lauderdale fort liquordale. crime is rampant streets are full of homeless panhandlers and the list of problems so long the powers to be don't even address them anymore.

Oscar Pilpel
4d ago

don't be so happy FLORIDA IS A RED STATE that does not like phony democrats like you

L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
