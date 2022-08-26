ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP ROUNDUP: Crestview beats Huron in girls soccer

By Staff Report
Thursday, Aug. 25

Girls Soccer

CRESTVIEW 2, HURON 1 Crestview knocked off Huron in nonleague action. Emma Aumend and Baileigh Cordrey both scored a goal for the Cougars, while goalkeeper Mady Mack finished with seven saves.

LOUDONVILLE 4, MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN 4 Loudonville tied Mansfield Christian in a Mid-Buckeye Conference battle. Sydney Polen scored four goals to lead the Redbirds, while goalkeeper Zoey Eades recorded 19 saves.

Volleyball

LOUDONVILLE 23-25-27-13-15, SMITHVILLE 25-21-25-25-11 Loudonville pulled out a win over Smithville in nonleague action. Pacing the Redbirds were Payton VanSickle (41 assists), Ari Mitchell (15 kills) and Katie Seboe (11 kills).

MAPLETON 23-20-25-25-15, HILLSDALE 25-25-19-18-8 After losing the first two sets, Mapleton won the next three to defeat Hillsdale in a nonleague clash. Pacing the Mounties were Eastyn Rohr (36 digs), Emilee Dennison (41 assists, 19 digs), Jayden Carrick (25 digs, eight kills) and Madison Bailey (four aces, 13 kills). Leading the Falcons were Emily McGovern (15 kills), Belle Dalton (15 kills, six blocks), Taylor Morgan (10 kills) and Kennedy Fickes (41 digs).

Boys Soccer

MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN 4, LOUDONVILLE 0 Loudonville was blanked by Mansfield Christian in MBC play. Redbirds goalkeeper Brayden McQuillen finished with 12 saves.

Girls Golf

CLEAR FORK 210, CRESTVIEW 242 Crestview fell to Clear Fork in a nonconference dual. Kalee Hamman led the Cougars with a 53.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: PREP ROUNDUP: Crestview beats Huron in girls soccer

