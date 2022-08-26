High School Football: Defense leads the way as Calallen wins Campbell's debut

The Calallen defense kept Gregory-Portland off the scoreboard for more than three quarters as it earned a 22-12 win at Phil Danaher Stadium in longtime defensive coordinator Steve Campbell's debut as head coach.

Gregory-Portland lost quarterback Brandon Redden to a significant injury early in the second quarter on a run near the goal-line, prompting the game to be stopped for more than 15 minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

Junior Colton Harrison took over at quarterback for G-P, leading two late touchdown drives, but the passing and running of Calallen quarterback Bryce Burnett helped open running lanes for his team.

Burnett finished with 109 yards passing and 65 yards rushing, setting up touchdown runs from Luke Medina and Epi Hinojosa while Calallen's defense limited G-P to 167 yards.

Turnovers and first-game jitters plagued both teams. G-P lost three fumbles and threw an interception and Calallen fumbled five times, losing two.