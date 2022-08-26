ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Chatham Sheriff Announces Arrest in Connection to Chapel Hill Man’s Death

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cary man in connection to the overdose death of a Chapel Hill resident last summer. The sheriff’s office shared a release on Tuesday morning, saying Allen David Wendel was arrested on the felony charge of death by distribution. Investigators said the charge is related to the fatal overdose of a 55-year-old on August 31, 2021. The Chapel Hill victim, who was unnamed in the release, had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in their system, according to a toxicology report.
Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Chatham Sheriff announces second arrest related to death by distribution

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested and charged Allen David Wendel, 41, of 106 Goldwood Ct., Cary, with felony death by distribution following the death of a 55-year-old Chapel Hill resident. Wendel is accused of illegally selling controlled substances to the victim, contributing to the victim’s fatal overdose on August 31, 2021. A toxicology report found fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the victim’s system.
Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
