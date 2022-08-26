The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cary man in connection to the overdose death of a Chapel Hill resident last summer. The sheriff’s office shared a release on Tuesday morning, saying Allen David Wendel was arrested on the felony charge of death by distribution. Investigators said the charge is related to the fatal overdose of a 55-year-old on August 31, 2021. The Chapel Hill victim, who was unnamed in the release, had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in their system, according to a toxicology report.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO