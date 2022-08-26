Read full article on original website
Cary man charged with death by distribution after man dies from drug overdose
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A Cary man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he contributed to the death of a 51-year-old man. Allen David Wendel, 41, was charged with felony death by distribution, a new charge that was added to the state law in 2019. The law...
chapelboro.com
Chatham Sheriff Announces Arrest in Connection to Chapel Hill Man’s Death
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cary man in connection to the overdose death of a Chapel Hill resident last summer. The sheriff’s office shared a release on Tuesday morning, saying Allen David Wendel was arrested on the felony charge of death by distribution. Investigators said the charge is related to the fatal overdose of a 55-year-old on August 31, 2021. The Chapel Hill victim, who was unnamed in the release, had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in their system, according to a toxicology report.
Family: Mother charged with murder in death of toddlers made 'careless mistake,' left girls in hot car
Raleigh, N.C. — A mother charged with murder in the death of her two daughters was denied bond on Monday. Launice Battle appeared for the first time in a courtroom for the deaths of 3-year-old Amora Lou Milbourne and 2-year-old Trinity Michelle Milbourne. Battle's father was also in the...
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at Benson church sentenced to 87 years in prison
Benson, N.C. — A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. A jury found Jonathan Young, 38, of Benson, guilty on multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children. On WRAL-TV beginning at 4. WRAL's...
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Erwin infant boy whose body was found behind parents' home
Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson confirmed Tuesday that an infant death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. His parents are both charged with murder.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham Sheriff announces second arrest related to death by distribution
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested and charged Allen David Wendel, 41, of 106 Goldwood Ct., Cary, with felony death by distribution following the death of a 55-year-old Chapel Hill resident. Wendel is accused of illegally selling controlled substances to the victim, contributing to the victim’s fatal overdose on August 31, 2021. A toxicology report found fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the victim’s system.
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
'One minute is not worth a child's life': Parents react to Wake County boy who got hit by a car while walking to school
Raleigh, N.C. — Parents who have students attending Wildwood Forest Elementary School reacted Tuesday to the news of a boy getting hit by a car while walking to school on the first day of classes. The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit...
Up and Coming Weekly
Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run
A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
Cary woman charged with murdering her two daughters makes 1st court appearance
Launice Shanique Battle faces life without parole or a possible death penalty if found guilty, a superior court judge said.
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
msn.com
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA
A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
