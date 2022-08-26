Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Woman's Phone Found By Divers After She Lost it on Mass. Trip: ‘Miracles Happen'
Laura Hernandez was having the time of her life when she joined family and friends on a trip to Massachusetts earlier this month. The ESL student, who was visiting from New York City, was attending a party on Aug. 20 in Rockport, a coastal town she quickly fell in love with,
nbcboston.com
8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home
Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street reported minor injuries. Firefighters say the flames started outside on the first floor and led to a partial roof collapse. The Salvation Army Emergency...
nbcboston.com
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
nbcboston.com
Woman Injured After Leg Gets Stuck Between MBTA Platform, Red Line Train
A woman who works for a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA was injured Tuesday when her leg got stuck between a stationary Red Line train and the platform at Alewife station in Cambridge. The incident occurred shortly before noon. The MBTA said the woman works for a company that...
nbcboston.com
Boston Continues to Adapt Amid Orange Line Shutdown
Ten days into the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston is making changes to help commuters get through the rest of it. The city’s chief of streets outlined some of the changes on social media and NBC10 Boston took a ride around the city to check them out.
nbcboston.com
Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus
A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot
A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said. Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot in Dorchester Dies From Injuries
A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
nbcboston.com
Ammonia Leak Prompts Evacuation Order Near Tewksbury Ice Rink; 1 Sent to Hospital
Police urged people near or downwind of an ice rink in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, to evacuate Tuesday afternoon because of "a hazardous condition" later identified as an ammonia leak. They later said the leak at the Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street was contained safely. "All have been evacuated; no injuries...
nbcboston.com
Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH
Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.
nbcboston.com
Lizard Lounge in Cambridge to Reopen After 30-Month Closure Due to Pandemic
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A popular basement music spot that has been closed since the start of the pandemic is finally getting ready to open back up. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Lizard Lounge in Cambridge is...
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
nbcboston.com
Man, 28, Dead After Car Crashes Into Light Pole in Revere
A 28-year-old Massachusetts man has died after the car he was in slammed into a light pole in Revere, state police said. Revere police and other emergency crews responded to the single car crash on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. Sunday. First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim...
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Delivery Driver Bitten, Stabbed While Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden, Police Say
A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a delivery driver who tried to stop him from stealing a woman's purse Monday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said. Malden police allege Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay. According to police, that's when Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.
nbcboston.com
Boston Is the 5th Rudest City in the U.S., Survey Says
Boston is the fifth rudest city in the country, according to a new survey by Preply. The survey asked 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to rank their city's rudeness level on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the rudest. Boston came in fifth, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Officer Charged With Drunken Driving After Crash With Motorcycles
A police officer in Cambridge, Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly driving while drunk, after a crash with multiple motorcycles early Monday morning, according to a news release from the city's police department. Michael Daniliuk, a 57-year-old from Cambridge, was charged by the Cambridge Police Department with operating under the...
nbcboston.com
Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week
Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester. The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University. "I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Police Chief Claims Town Manager ‘Targeted' Him for Not Making OUI ‘Go Away'
After Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon was found "not fit to serve" by the town, the top cop says the decision comes in "retaliation" from the town manager as a part of a "smear campaign." As we previously reported, the town of Mansfield determined the chief not to be fit...
