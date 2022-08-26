ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

These are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire

Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even, the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
RESTAURANTS
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, NH
Business
City
Boscawen, NH
City
Salem, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Salem, NH
Lifestyle
City
Rollinsford, NH
Rollinsford, NH
Lifestyle
City
Hinsdale, NH
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
Q97.9

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn On The Cob#Sweet Corn#Corn Chowder#New England#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Highway View Farm#Peters Farm#Viel Farm#Pelloni S Farm Market
WMUR.com

With winter approaching, fears of higher heating oil costs grow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been dropping for some time, but the price of oil to heat people's homes is going in the opposite direction. With summer ending, some Granite Staters are growing more concerned about price hikes when the temperature drops. The Northeast is projected to see...
TRAFFIC
Seacoast Current

Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings.
NEWINGTON, NH
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in September

New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
AUBURN, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WMUR.com

Video: Sticky summer heat

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A mild and muggy start to Tuesday, with temperatures...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
TRAVEL
WMUR.com

Video: Another hot day could set August record in New Hampshire

The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A mild and muggy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing back to around 90 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes

METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire

The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy