13WMAZ

UPDATE: 27-year-old woman stabbing victim identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m. Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was killed inside of a home in the 1200-block of Courtland Avenue Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area. When they made it to the home, they found a 27-year-old woman dead.
13WMAZ

3rd suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley

Investigators arrested a third person in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Peach County Monday. The Peach County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Daquavious Oliver, the last of three suspects wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Woodford of Perry. Peach County deputies arrested...
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
13WMAZ

16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges

EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
13WMAZ

In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch. Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.
13WMAZ

Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE:. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night. 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m. Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

