Read full article on original website
Related
Bibb Sheriff's Office make arrest after woman stabbed to death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night. According to a press release, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. On Monday, the Bibb Sheriff's Office...
'They're hiding more than what we know': Washington County mom wants answers after 5-year-old autistic son left on bus for hours
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 5-year-old autistic boy in Washington County got left on a school bus for hours. His mother says the board of education tells her one story, but a woman who says she spotted the child alone tells another. It’s been less than a week since Shonna...
Monroe deputies looking for man wanted in hit-and-run in Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a hit-and-run accident that happened Monday in the Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was in...
UPDATE: 27-year-old woman stabbing victim identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m. Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was killed inside of a home in the 1200-block of Courtland Avenue Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area. When they made it to the home, they found a 27-year-old woman dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35 years later, Warner Robins police need help with unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For more than three decades, the Warner Robins Police Department has worked to solve a homicide case from the late 1980s. Now, they're offering $8,000 to anyone who can help figure out who left a woman for dead in her own home. In 1987, Warner...
3rd suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley
Investigators arrested a third person in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Peach County Monday. The Peach County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Daquavious Oliver, the last of three suspects wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Woodford of Perry. Peach County deputies arrested...
18-wheeler fire shuts down all lanes on Highway 87 near Newton Road in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are blocked after a wreck on Highway 87 north of Newton Road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an 18-wheeler truck is on fire and all lanes are shut down. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an...
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
Stacey Abrams, Ben Crump to talk mental health with family of woman killed in fall from deputy cruiser
SPARTA, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams is set to join civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Brianna Grier at a screening for his Netflix documentary. Before the showing, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams will have a discussion with the Griers about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch. Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.
Rose Hill Cemetery offering $1,000 after gate tampered with overnight
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from a previous story about cleanup efforts at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration Inc. is asking for the communities help to find out who tampered with the cemetery's gate overnight on Sunday. The non-profit say...
Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE:. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night. 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m. Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road...
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0