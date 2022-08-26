ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Free bus rides help Albuquerque ridership; more passengers needed to hit pre-pandemic levels

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jo0B9_0hVsRHzr00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free bus rides in Albuquerque have helped riders get around on a budget. The city started the Zero Fares Pilot Program in January to make it financially easier for people coming out of the pandemic and amid record high gas prices.

“It’s helped me a lot, tremendously. I just take my bike, throw it on the bus, and go wherever I need to go,” said one bus rider. This year, ABQ Ride has seen a slight increase in ridership, and they believe the free rides have something to do with it.

“So far this year, we’re at about 3.1 million riders. That is up from last year. However, we do try to take caution in attributing that completely to Zero Fare because there are so many aspects that play into ridership whether that be inflation or gas prices, (or) people coming out of the pandemic,” Marketing and Communications Specialist for ABQ Ride Megan Holcomb said.

Family of man stabbed to death in Chama says deputy could have prevented it

However, we’re nowhere near what we were seeing pre-pandemic. In 2019, there were more than 9 million riders, and that has dropped drastically. We went from more than 7.5 million riders in 2020 to fewer than 4 million in 2021. It has some begging the question, where did all of the riders go?

“A lot of that does have to do with COVID. We dropped a lot of our services during the pandemic. There was obviously a lot of people staying home trying to stay safe, and so, that has a huge, that’s a huge determination of that,” Holcomb said.

Since the program started, the route along Rio Grande and 12th Street saw fewer than 1,000 riders in a month. Compare that to the stretch along Central, which has more than 80,000.

Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem

In order to get back to pre-pandemic numbers, we need about 4 million more riders. ABQ Ride is trying to do just that by conducting a network study to figure out where to go from here.

“We’re really trying to just like reach out to community members. Right now we have an ART promotion going on at UNM for their welcome back days so trying to get students riding again,” Holcomb said.

The city said they were given a total of $4.5 million dollars to cover the lost revenue from the program. The free rides will stay until June of 2023.

The Railrunner also reduced its fairs by 75% earlier this year. A spokesperson explained between the price reduction, inflation, and other factors, their ridership is climbing back to near pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque plans to expand bike program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has been a long time coming. A facility that is just too good to keep in one spot. Construction has started on a new city-owned bicycle safety education center. “This is just going to give a lot of people much easier access to the services we offer,” said David Flores, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New VIP experience available at 2022 Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event. Sky Box includes: Admission to the event (7) premium parking passes Access to luxury restrooms Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New kiosk lets people deposit to inmates accounts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Chama, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Rides#Pandemic#Fairs#Abq Ride
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Hometown Heroes banners expected to go up next week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Hometown Heroes banners will soon line city streets following another delay. A city spokesperson confirms brackets to hold the banners were supposed to arrive last week, but manufacturing delays are pushing back the timeline. Installation is expected to begin later next week. PNM has offered their help. The banners will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage leads to pedestrians almost being hit by a car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother was crossing the street with her two kids when she was nearly struck by a driver in a stolen car. APD says moments before; the driver was involved in a road rage shooting. The mom says she had gone to the flea market at the Expo New Mexico with her two kids. One kid was walking beside her the other was in a stroller.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque trash, recycling will be collected on Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash, Recycling and Large Items will be collected on Labor Day, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced Monday. Customers who are regularly scheduled for service on Monday’s will have their trash and recycling picked up as usual. Any large item pickup scheduled through 311 will also be picked up. The following locations […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Officer-involved shooting, More on SWAT suspect, Heavy storms, NASA grant, Film expo

Monday’s Top Stories CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future 1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide Dozens of artists featured in Corrales Art Studio Tour Duke City legend ‘Hoppy Grandma’ legacy lives on through scholarship fund Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts on show for New Mexico Highest-rated brunch restaurants in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Cerrillos Rd. closed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say Cerrillos Rd. at St. Michael’s Dr. is closed in both directions because of a traffic investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another kitten found at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another kitten has been found at Isotopes park. According to a tweet from the Isotopes, the kitten was found in the visitor dugout before Sunday’s game. It was also taken to Animal Humane New Mexico. Last week a kitten was found in the stands. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thinking about getting a new puppy? Española Humane is reducing adoption fees this weekend for its Puppy Palooza event. The agency will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe PetCo. Española Humane said its recent kitten fiesta found homes for […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy