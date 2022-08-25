Read full article on original website
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
FBI warns investors about the perils of investing in DeFi
"Cyber criminals seek to take advantage of investors' increased interest in cryptocurrencies, as well as the complexity of...
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
Mt. Gox creditors refute rumors that the exchange will soon dump 137,000 BTC on the market
While it's true that there are indeed 137,000 BTC waiting to be distributed to former users of the...
Combating crypto fraud – Congress petitions multiple exchanges and federal agencies for information
Four agencies were targeted by the committee; the Department of the Treasury, the Federal Trade Commission, the Commodity...
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.” Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han’s ministry, which represents the government in legal cases. Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea’s financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.
Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high
Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
