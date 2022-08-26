ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation on the west side of the county.

The warrants for these three locations resulted in the Merced County Sheriff’s Office eradicating 9,860 plants and 280 pounds of dried marijuana, deputies say. In addition to the plants, they also seized a stolen firearm from one of the sites.

CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Fresno County DA’s Office Charges Two Alleged Fentanyl Traffickers

Originally Published By: Fresno County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Warrant for Attempted Murder

Photos: (Cover) Suspect Angelo Smith, (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Facebook Page. “Just before 3:00am on Wednesday, August 17th, Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Grant Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a red light. The vehicle’s registration also expired last January. The driver was cited for the red light violation and expired registration.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say. 
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash, Modesto Police says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.  Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck. The cyclist was […]
MODESTO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos residential burglary suspect arrested

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion of his residence and observed an adult male inside of his home. Officers arrived within minutes of the 9-1-1 call, however the suspect had fled and was not located at the scene. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the homes surveillance system and identified 35-year-old Leonel Alonso of Los Banos as the suspect. The victim was not injured during the burglary.
LOS BANOS, CA
sanbenito.com

Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister

A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
msn.com

Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto

Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
ABC10

Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

