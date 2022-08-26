Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation on the west side of the county.

The warrants for these three locations resulted in the Merced County Sheriff’s Office eradicating 9,860 plants and 280 pounds of dried marijuana, deputies say. In addition to the plants, they also seized a stolen firearm from one of the sites.

