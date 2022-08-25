ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
Hassan Abdalla
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.” Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han’s ministry, which represents the government in legal cases. Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea’s financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.
The Associated Press

Malaysian court to rule on graft case of jailed ex-PM's wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. Rosmah Mansor faces three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving 6.5 million ringgit ($1.5 million) between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island. Before the verdict is delivered, the court is expected to hear an application filed Tuesday by Rosmah to disqualify High Court Judge Zaini Mazlan. Rosmah cited a loss of confidence in the judge after a 71-page document was leaked last Friday on a website that allegedly contained a guilty judgment against her. She said she was shocked to read it was not written by the judge himself but by unknown people in the court’s “research unit.” Rosmah, 70, said she was not confident that the judge can be fair as he may be influenced by third parties. She is requesting Zaini to recuse himself and for a retrial by a new judge.
kitco.com

Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
