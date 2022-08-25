KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. Rosmah Mansor faces three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving 6.5 million ringgit ($1.5 million) between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island. Before the verdict is delivered, the court is expected to hear an application filed Tuesday by Rosmah to disqualify High Court Judge Zaini Mazlan. Rosmah cited a loss of confidence in the judge after a 71-page document was leaked last Friday on a website that allegedly contained a guilty judgment against her. She said she was shocked to read it was not written by the judge himself but by unknown people in the court’s “research unit.” Rosmah, 70, said she was not confident that the judge can be fair as he may be influenced by third parties. She is requesting Zaini to recuse himself and for a retrial by a new judge.

