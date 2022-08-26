ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
LAS VEGAS, NV

