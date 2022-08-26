Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
nbc16.com
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
nbc16.com
Federal Judge rules Oregon State Hospital must release 109 patients deemed unfit for trial
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon federal court judge ruled on Monday, August 29 that the Oregon State Hospital would need to begin releasing certain patients deemed unfit to withstand trial. The ruling by Judge Michael Mosman requires the state hospital to initiate changes to discharge policies that will bring...
nbc16.com
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Community builds dream home for veteran
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the Southmayd family in Creswell. Their home had been destroyed by a snowstorm back in 2019 and a bad contracting situation only made the situation worse. Until Cottage Grove’s building official decided to build the family a brand-new home.
nbc16.com
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford
Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
nbc16.com
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
nbc16.com
PACT ACT expands benefits for veterans
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act will open access to healthcare benefits, as well as monetary benefits to veterans in Lane County who served in tours as far back as Vietnam. The bill is designed to help veterans suffering from injuries and disabilities resulting from burn pits and other toxic element exposure, like Agent Orange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
nbc16.com
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
nbc16.com
Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds
On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
King Estate donates 1000 lbs. of blueberries to Food for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery had a surplus of berries from this year's harvest. So, they loaded up a thousand pounds of blueberries and donated it all to Food for Lane County, the winter said Monday morning. Now, they're headed out to food banks throughout the area. "King...
nbc16.com
Commissioners 'OK' Secure Rural Schools participation
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County will once again participate in the National Forest and O & C Land Secure Rural Schools program. In May, Federal government officials announced Linn County will receive about $3.3 million in 2022. The Secure Rural Schools programs started 2000, after rural communities were affected...
nbc16.com
Roseburg Sister Cities to host a sake and sushi tasting at The Secret Wine Society
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Sister Cities will host a sake and sushi tasting, on October 1, for World Sake Day. The event will take place at The Secret Wine Society in Oakland Oregon. Robert Douglas will present the finer points of sake brewing, paired with a selection of Sushi...
nbc16.com
Benton County Health Department urges residents to prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department is collaborating with Benton County sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the City of Corvallis to remind community members that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke and that it is important to know the risks, be prepared, and understand how to prevent and reduce health impacts.
nbc16.com
Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
nbc16.com
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
nbc16.com
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
nbc16.com
Local agencies urge caution after weekend brush fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, fire officials were called to a fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area, near the Camas Crest Trail on the western side of the property. ODF and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue responded and put out the 0.16-acre fire within a few...
Comments / 1