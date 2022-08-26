ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

nbc16.com

WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR
Springfield, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
nbc16.com

Acts of Kindness: Community builds dream home for veteran

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the Southmayd family in Creswell. Their home had been destroyed by a snowstorm back in 2019 and a bad contracting situation only made the situation worse. Until Cottage Grove’s building official decided to build the family a brand-new home.
CRESWELL, OR
nbc16.com

Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day

EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

PACT ACT expands benefits for veterans

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act will open access to healthcare benefits, as well as monetary benefits to veterans in Lane County who served in tours as far back as Vietnam. The bill is designed to help veterans suffering from injuries and disabilities resulting from burn pits and other toxic element exposure, like Agent Orange.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Commissioners 'OK' Secure Rural Schools participation

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County will once again participate in the National Forest and O & C Land Secure Rural Schools program. In May, Federal government officials announced Linn County will receive about $3.3 million in 2022. The Secure Rural Schools programs started 2000, after rural communities were affected...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County Health Department urges residents to prepare for wildfire smoke

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department is collaborating with Benton County sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the City of Corvallis to remind community members that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke and that it is important to know the risks, be prepared, and understand how to prevent and reduce health impacts.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

