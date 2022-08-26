GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO