Callisburg, TX

Whitewright parents frustrated with school safety policy

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Some parents of students in the Whitewright Independent School District say they are frustrated with new policies the district has implemented. Alex Verner believes other parents aren't aware of limited access to school campuses. "Until one goes to eat lunch or bring your kid the...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

SOSU reacts to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 40 million Americans could see their student debt reduced due to the Biden Administration’s student loan plan. On Wednesday, President Biden announced a plan that forgives $10,000 in federal student debt for people with annual incomes below $125,000, or households that earn less than $250,000.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Battle of the Ax food drive results are in

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — This year's Battle of the Ax may be history, but results of one of this year's competitions will help set the table for less fortunate in North Texas. Denison schools beat Sherman schools in the annual BOTA food drive. Denison students collected more than...
DENISON, TX
Larry Lease

Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies

Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KTEN.com

Husband and wife honored as Texoma Heroes

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sgt. Tom Longmire and his wife Laura were both honored as Texoma Heroes for their service to Texoma and to our veterans. "They have given so much of their time," said Texoma Hero program president Billy Teague. "The contribution they have made to our community... you can count them, and they're just two really great people that really deserve the recognition."
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Man with firearm arrested at Savoy school

SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — An armed man was arrested after police said he tried contacting his ex-girlfriend at Savoy Elementary School. Savoy police said they found Timothy Gray, 50, by his car in the school's parking lot on Friday, and he gave officers the okay to search his car.
SAVOY, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
FRISCO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Boy drowns in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access

No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
DENISON, TX
CW33

Cats available for adoption in Sherman

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Missing 6-year-old found safe in rural Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The search for a missing six-year-old boy ended with sighs of relief late Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching a rural area about six miles south of Whitewright for Titan Henderson, who had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. The Grayson...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Boy, age 10, dies in a drowning

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a tank near his family’s home between Saint Jo and Montague after the battery-operated vehicle he was riding in turned over by the water. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Saint Jo EMS and deputies responded about 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 24. Lawson did not release the names on Thursday.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX

