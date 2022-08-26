Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Northwest Wyoming hit with flooding this week
Mudslides here Wednesday night brought traffic to a halt as rocks and mud turned a busy road into a road block.
mybighornbasin.com
Weekend Recap: All Codys Sports Teams in Action for 1st Time
The Cody Golf teams were back in action over the weekend as they took part in their 3rd and 4th invites of the season at Thermopolis and Lovell. Starting things off with a look at the Thermopolis invite where the Broncs would finish in 2nd overall, one stroke behind the winning team, Worland. Lovell finished 3rd with Thermopolis 4th.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Athletics Schedule- August 29th through September 3rd
Here is the sports broadcast schedule for the week of August 29th through September 3rd. This week is the second full week of the fall where all of Cody’s sports teams will be in action. Let’s take a look at everything happening athletics wise, for Cody High School and...
mybighornbasin.com
Car Crashes into Elite Nails and Spa Destroying Door
A vehicle drove into the doors of Elite Nails and Spa this afternoon, a nail salon business in Cody located on Yellowstone Ave. “We were all sitting here and a lady had an appointment to get her nails done at noon, and uh, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks,” manager Tiffany Vu says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
Park County: Webber Requests Recount of WY House District 24 Primary Election
The recount of the votes cast in the House District 24 begins at 9 a.m. Monday morning, which will confirm who won the primary race: incumbent Sandy Newsome or candidate Nina Webber. The Park County Elections Office received official notice of a requested recount on Friday, Aug. 26. Nina Webber,...
mybighornbasin.com
House District 24 Recount Confirms Newsome’s Victory Over Webber
A recount of the House District 24 race was held this morning in the Park County Elections Office in what was an extremely close contest between incumbent Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber. During Park County’s recent primary elections this August, no ballots were rejected or unreadable, according to First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde and Elections Deputy Katie Johnson.
Comments / 0