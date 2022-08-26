ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqioT_0hVsOvBa00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County.

Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South in the Eastlake Community. His cause of death is currently under investigation.

Talladega murder victim’s mother is pleading for information to help find her daughter’s killer

The decedent is believed to have originally lived in Oneonta but was currently living in the 8300 block of Vassar Avenue in Birmingham. Attempts to locate Hodge’s mother, Doris Matson, have failed.

If you are a member of Hodge’s family or if you have knowledge of his family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CBS 42

