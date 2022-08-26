ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall

By Olivia Taggart
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.

According to store General Manager Denise Hale, Citi Trends will close and leave the Wichita Falls area on September 17.

Hale said the decision to leave was a corporate decision that she believes was a result of rent negotiations with the mall.

Signs announcing the store’s closing date were posted on the doors Tuesday, August 23.

This is the latest in several stores closing and leaving Sikes Senter Mall within the past year. The loss of Dillard’s this summer struck a blow to the public’s confidence in the mall.

Only two weeks ago, Bath and Body Works announced that they also were leaving the mall to move to Quail Creek Crossing.

In August of 2021, Old Navy announced that they were relocating from the mall, but their new location in Quail Creek Crossing didn’t open until February 2022, shortly after the purchase of the mall by Kohan Retail Group .

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

