SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start against Cleveland his last time out, when he permitted a season-high six runs. In three starts against San Francisco this season, the left-hander has held the Giants to two runs and struck out 27 over 17 2/3 innings. The Padres extended their lead for the National League’s third wild card to three games over Milwaukee, and they pulled within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second spot. The floundering Giants committed four errors and lost their sixth in a row. They entered this series hoping to make up ground on San Diego, but instead have fallen 9 1/2 games back for the NL’s final postseason spot.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO