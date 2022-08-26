ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gallen extends scoreless streak, Dbacks blast Phillies 12-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night. Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He got plenty of help from Arizona’s offense. The Diamondbacks set two team records in the series opener Monday night, scoring six runs in consecutive innings to overcome a 7-0 deficit and beat the Phillies 13-7.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Snell's strong outing, Grisham's HR lead Padres past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start against Cleveland his last time out, when he permitted a season-high six runs. In three starts against San Francisco this season, the left-hander has held the Giants to two runs and struck out 27 over 17 2/3 innings. The Padres extended their lead for the National League’s third wild card to three games over Milwaukee, and they pulled within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second spot. The floundering Giants committed four errors and lost their sixth in a row. They entered this series hoping to make up ground on San Diego, but instead have fallen 9 1/2 games back for the NL’s final postseason spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Giants 4-3

The Padres defeated the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday, the team’s second win in a row against their division rival. Blake Snell was terrific, striking out 8 batters over 6 shutout innings. The game was scoreless entering the 6th inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy