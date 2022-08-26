Not so clear -- direction on water cuts gets murky

Watering lawns and washing vehicles won’t be impacted after the latest announcement from U.S. officials to address the current drought conditions impacting the Colorado River.

But city leaders across the Valley are looking for ways to reduce water use.

For Arizona, addressing the drought means the state faces water cuts in 2023 to the tune of 21% of the state’s annual apportionment of Colorado River water, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The reduction for Arizona amounts to 592,000 acre-feet, the press release said.

An estimated 40 million people use water from the Colorado River in seven states and in Mexico.

A buoy sits high and dry on cracked earth previously under the waters of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., …

The announced water cuts start on Jan. 1. In addition to Arizona’s cuts, Nevada and Mexico each face water cuts.

The cuts will impact primarily agriculture uses, with Valley cities saying it represents a small reduction in the amount of overall water in their portfolios.

Under the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan Tier 2a shortage, Glendale will “lose 25% of its lower priority non-Indian agricultural water. This volume is very small (less than 1%) compared to our total allocation” of Colorado River water, which is 22,582 acre-feet, said Drew Swieczkowski, water resources program manager for the city of Glendale.

Under that designation, Glendale will lose 133 acre-feet of our lower priority non-Indian agricultural Colorado River water, said Jessica Mensch, spokeswoman for the city.

“Our municipality has prepared for shortages on the Colorado River system by increasing our supply redundancy and resiliency,” Swieczkowski said. “This includes drilling new groundwater wells, storing water underground, adding supply interconnects with other cities and looking at future water exchanges.”

To buffer its supplies, Glendale is digging wells. Two are currently under construction, and the city plans to drill five more in the future, Mensch said.

It marks the first wells added in Glendale in more than a decade.

“The last year in which we added new city wells to our water system was 2009,” Mensch said. “Glendale currently has seven Salt River Project wells that we can utilize and six city-owned wells for a total of 13 wells.”

The water they plan to tap in roughly 200,000 acre-feet of credits they have stored underground for future use, in accordance with the Arizona Department of Water Resources Underground Water Storage Program, Mensch said.

Earlier this summer, U.S. officials announced conservation of an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet is needed to protect the Colorado River system.

The Bureau of Reclamation also released a study it said “sets the annual operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead in 2023 in light of critically low reservoir” conditions.

But how will water be cut?

“No decision was brought forth that indicated what future cuts would be mandated,” Swieczkowski said. “...No details on amounts of water were given. This leaves municipalities like Glendale in a very difficult position of trying to guess if cuts will happen before the end of the year or into the next calendar year. We have a deadline of Oct. 1 to place our Central Arizona Project water orders.”

Glendale needs to “plan for this and activate other sources of water” to make up for the shortage, Swieczkowski said. These actions are expected to take a “considerable amount of time and planning” to put into place, he said.

Peoria and other cities could be looking at more extensive cuts if a Tier 3 shortage is declared, but they could rely on the Arizona Water Bank to mitigate some of those losses, officials said.

Any federal mandates that haven’t come as of yet would be “extremely difficult” to implement in a short period of time at the end of 2022 or mid-year 2023.

Peoria officials said the city “will experience negligible” impacts of 1% to 2% on its water portfolio in response to the announced water cuts. Officials acknowledged there is “no immediate impact” to Peoria’s ability to deliver water to its water customers and “at this time” there are no mandatory water restrictions for its residents, officials said in a statement.

“Although the impact to Peoria today is minimal, this declaration sends a clear signal that we must continue to do all that we can to conserve water,” said

Cape Powers, water services director for the city of Peoria. “Peoria continues to reduce our water use and we are here to support residents and businesses as they make practical lifestyle changes to support our sustainable water future.”

Briana Cortinas, spokeswoman for Peoria, said officials began implementing a plan to reduce water usage at municipal facilities and operations by 5%.

“We have tentatively identified the required 5% water reductions efforts that will be implemented by three key city operating departments (Public Works, Water Services and Parks & Recreation),” she said. “As presented at the (Aug. 23) city council study session, collectively, these departments have identified (about) 51.4 million gallons of water the city intends to save over the course of (fiscal year) 2023.”

Peoria officials said during the study session they intend to go after grants to help with water conservation.

Peoria officials said they only use 60% in CAP allocation — and save 40% underground. They have 195,000 acre-feet stored underground, which is 5.2 years supply of stored water.

If water shortages continue, officials said it “may impact” the 40% of water they aren’t using.

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat said the city has prepared for water cuts for some time.

Officials said the city will continue to educate residents and businesses on the “importance of water conservation, while sharing more information about the rebate programs” available to residents.

“Managing long-term and effective water programs is a complex undertaking and one that requires strategic planning and constant scrutiny,” Carlat said. “We are not surprised by the current and ongoing drought conditions in Arizona. Peoria has been preparing for decades, building a diverse and resilient water portfolio. We remain committed to actions to reduce our water use, while continuing to expand water re-use infrastructure, and implementing education and conservation resources for our community.”

Cities such as Buckeye, don’t look as if it will take a big hit with the latest announcement of water cuts, according to Annie DeChance, spokeswoman for the city of Buckeye.

Buckeye receives small allocation from the Colorado River — 237 acre-feet — and 2,786 acre-feet on non-Indian agriculture for the first time this fiscal year, she said.

“This allocation will be significantly cut next year per our agreement,” DeChance said. “What percentage of a cut that will be has not been determined yet.”

It’s incumbent on everyone to work together to help solve the drought problems with the Colorado River, said Max Wilson, water conservation coordinator for the city of Phoenix.

There are “not a lot of mandatory requirements” beyond the direction of the conservation of an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One acre foot is equal to 326,000 gallons of water, he said.

Phoenix water comes from a combination of surface and groundwater from the Salt River Project, Colorado River water, which is delivered through the Central Arizona Project, groundw​ater from city wells and reclaimed water, according to the city’s website.

Total water use in Phoenix has declined in recent years, which is measured by meters at the homes of city water customers, Wilson said.

According to the 2021 Phoenix Water Resource Plan, said water customers “have been gradually transitioning away from lawns and high-water use plants.

“While significant population growth has occurred in Phoenix since 1990 — water production by the city has essentially remained flat over the same timeframe and per-capita water use has declined.”

According to its website, Phoenix “has adequate water supplies to meet all of the community’s needs even if drought lingers for years, it is important to be aware of steps that can be taken now to avert potential future impacts” from severe, sustained drought.

Now, Wilson and other officials will wait for exactly what to do next.

“What we do not have is guidance,” Wilson said.