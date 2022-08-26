ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Geraldine Coleman
5d ago

Another form of gentrification... which ultimately pushes people out of neighborhoods. It's happening all over the country.

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology

HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Galveston police warn residents about warrant scam

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is putting out an important warning about a scam that's been reported several times recently. Galveston PD said they've gotten several reports in the last few days about a "warrant-for-arrest scam." Police said victims of this scam got phone calls from people...
GALVESTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair￼

Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
