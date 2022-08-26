Read full article on original website
Geraldine Coleman
5d ago
Another form of gentrification... which ultimately pushes people out of neighborhoods. It's happening all over the country.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_com
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston approves Midtown affordable housing project despite concerns about developer
A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council approved a $18.7 million loan agreement at its Aug. 24 meeting. (Courtesy Visit Houston) A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council...
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology
HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Violence in Harris County: Mayor Turner, other local leaders speak about public safety at inaugu… | Houston
Violence in Harris County: Mayor Turner, other local leaders speak about public safety at inaugu…. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mayor Sylvester Turner and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
cw39.com
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
Man found dead in road along Broadway Street in Houston's East End
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the Greater East End. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found dead on the road along Broadway Street near where Brays Bayou feeds into Buffalo Bayou at about 3:30 a.m.
KHOU
Silo catches fire near Tomball
Firefighters battled a silo fire in northwest Harris County Tuesday, August 30 near Tomball. The cause of the fire is unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Galveston police warn residents about warrant scam
GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is putting out an important warning about a scam that's been reported several times recently. Galveston PD said they've gotten several reports in the last few days about a "warrant-for-arrest scam." Police said victims of this scam got phone calls from people...
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
HOUSTON — Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
KHOU
Battleship Texas' route to Galveston
Battleship Texas will be relocating Wednesday, August 31. The ship will start moving at about 6 a.m. and complete its journey to Galveston at about 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Investigates: Emails show city council relations director, William Paul Thomas, had close communication with private businessman
HOUSTON – City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman. Thomas, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge tied to...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair￼
Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
Sisters identified as victims in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister were identified as the victims of a deadly shooting in the Friendswood area Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff identified Redha Sayed, 18, as the woman who was shot and killed during an...
Girl in critical condition after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl was pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road.
HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said. This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.
Work continues to protect Katy prairie and other natural areas five years after Harvey
KATY, Texas — New homes continue to crop up in previously expansive prairie near Katy. They entice people to move in farther and farther out. "We have always said there needs to be a balance,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, president and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. "And,...
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
KHOU
Houston, TX
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4