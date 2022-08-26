Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
bellaireathletics.com
voiceofmotown.com
Jarret Doege Loses ANOTHER Quarterback Competition
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that Gunnar Watson will be the starting quarterback for Troy this season, beating out former West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege for the job. Since transferring from the Mountaineers last season, Doege has now lost a quarterback competition at both...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football's first official depth chart for 2022
Zach Anderson is the sports editor for The Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior sports and adventure media student minoring in scholastic coaching from Parkersburg, West Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye takes control, rolls past Bellaire in a rout
BELLAIRE — Fort Frye arrived at Nelson Field Saturday morning with the belief that it could run the football against Bellaire. When the Cadets loaded up their buses and equipment to head back to Beverly their belief had turned into a fact. Utilizing the Wing-T that it executed to...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: West Virginia Has Named Starting Quarterback For Pitt
Morgantown, West Virginia – Four days before the Mountaineers open the season against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia is one of the last remaining teams in the country that have yet to officially name their starting quarterback for the season. Last week, head coach Neal...
wvsportsnow.com
Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away
Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
Cookie company coming to Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location. In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
WTOV 9
Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Crane rollover halts traffic along Sally's Backbone in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, Sally’s Backbone Ridge is closed until further notice because of a crane rollover. Hart says no one was injured but traffic will be re-routed, including school buses. Traffic is blocked at Lynn Camp and Salem Church.
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward. A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. […]
WTOV 9
Search continues for those who vandalized building at a cemetery in Bethesda
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The search continues for those involved in vandalizing a maintenance building at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda. The building had every window either knocked or partially busted. There is a reward being offered to anyone giving information that leads to an arrest. If you have...
Comments / 0