ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jarret Doege Loses ANOTHER Quarterback Competition

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that Gunnar Watson will be the starting quarterback for Troy this season, beating out former West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege for the job. Since transferring from the Mountaineers last season, Doege has now lost a quarterback competition at both...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Football
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fort Frye takes control, rolls past Bellaire in a rout

BELLAIRE — Fort Frye arrived at Nelson Field Saturday morning with the belief that it could run the football against Bellaire. When the Cadets loaded up their buses and equipment to head back to Beverly their belief had turned into a fact. Utilizing the Wing-T that it executed to...
BELLAIRE, OH
voiceofmotown.com

SOURCE: West Virginia Has Named Starting Quarterback For Pitt

Morgantown, West Virginia – Four days before the Mountaineers open the season against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia is one of the last remaining teams in the country that have yet to officially name their starting quarterback for the season. Last week, head coach Neal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away

Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Cookie company coming to Morgantown this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location. In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Mike Mcleod
Person
Ron White
WDTV

West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Wheeling Island#American Football#Clev#Steubenville#Eagle School Colors#Ovac#State Division#Jm Brooke
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy