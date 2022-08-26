ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants 2023 schedule released, open season at Yankee Stadium

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKQZl_0hVsNBzJ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Giants released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The team begins its season in New York against the Yankees on March 30 for a three-game series from Thursday to Sunday with an off day on Friday.

Highlights of Warriors 2022-23 schedule

San Francisco’s next series will continue interleague play against another American League team the White Sox. The Giants travel to Chicago for a three-game set before their home opener on April 7.

The Giants’ home opener will be a three-game set from April 7-9 against the Kansas City Royals — a rematch of the 2014 World Series which the Giants won. San Francisco then hosts archrival Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series to finish off its first homestand.

San Francisco will play six fewer games against each NL West opponent, according to a press release . The Giants will play each divisional opponent 13 times — two series on the road and two at home.

The team will play every AL team for a minimum of three games. The full Giants 2023 schedule can be viewed HERE .

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 2022 Giants are currently 61-62 and 5.5 games back from the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They play at the Minnesota Twins on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

KRON4 Exclusive: Steph Curry talks golf event, Davidson jersey retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour stopped at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Tuesday. While there, the Warriors superstar stopped for a chat with KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas. The tour is intended to help young golfers from diverse communities show their skills on a big stage. Curry started playing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oracle Park light malfunction causes delay at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants’ game against the San Diego Padres Monday night was delayed due to Oracle Park’s lights malfunctioning. The game was put on hold for 40 minutes before resuming. Fans had fun with the stoppage. Video shared to Twitter showed attendees singing along to “When the Lights Go Down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
New York State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Sf Giants#The San Francisco Giants#Highlights Of Warriors#American League#The White Sox#The Kansas City Royals#Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlbi Dean dies at 32

South African actress Charlbi Dean died on Monday. According to Variety, the 32-year-old passed away in New York from an unexpected illness. The up-and-coming star was recently in the 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” She starred in the film opposite of Woody Harrelson. She also starred in The CW hit “Black Lightning, which […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80

VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy