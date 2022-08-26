ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HannahGrace
4d ago

Memphis is the number two most dangerous Southern city, per the FBI. We need more police officers who are able to do their job without criticism.

Yukeka Buggs
4d ago

I honestly believe that security is in on it.Mighty strange the same security that rides through the apartment complex don't see nothing happening until day breaks & you see glass everywhere.I've been a resident for 3years & it's getting worse. I will not be renewing my lease.Residents pay too much $$$ to live over there and not feel safe.Smdh,Saaaaaddddd‼️

WREG

Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot during attack in Memphis gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attack inside of a Memphis gas station left a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible. According to police, a man was in the aisle of a gas station in the 4900 block of Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 when the assault happened.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hotel guests stop armed man after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crown Plaza Hotel guests stopped a man from attempting to pull out a gun, police said. A hotel worker tried to get Damien Hood, 24, to leave the hotel located on North Second Street on Monday but he refused. Two hotel guests intervened and tried to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man shot near at gas station near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday after a gas station shooting near the airport. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. The victim was in critical condition, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Overnight shootings leave two hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman is non-critical condition after an overnight shooting on James Rd. and Old Austin Peay Monday, August 29. Memphis Police Department said they arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. The male was pronounced dead after transport.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh shooting leaves one hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh left one person injured, authorities confirm. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Janssen Drive. Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Saint Francis hospital. This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is provided.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis. A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Highland Heights neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died in the Highland Heights neighborhood following a shooting Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting on 3300 block of Henry Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD has no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN

