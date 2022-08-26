Morgantown blows out South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Carl Lee era in South Charleston is off to a rocky start.
The Black Eagles struggled on all sides of the ball Thursday night, losing to Morgantown 50-0. SC struggled with communication and looked sloppy at times on offense and special team.s
The Mohigans took advantage, racing out to 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Bobby Powell led off the second half with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Things didn’t go well for South Charleston in the second half. Quarterback Jacob Wilson was intercepted by Morgantown’s Max Washington on their first play. SC did however force and recover a fumble the very next play.
South Charleston next travels to Huntington Sept. 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 1