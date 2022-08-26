ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown blows out South Charleston

By Zach Gilleland
 5 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Carl Lee era in South Charleston is off to a rocky start.

The Black Eagles struggled on all sides of the ball Thursday night, losing to Morgantown 50-0. SC struggled with communication and looked sloppy at times on offense and special team.s

The Mohigans took advantage, racing out to 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Bobby Powell led off the second half with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Things didn’t go well for South Charleston in the second half. Quarterback Jacob Wilson was intercepted by Morgantown’s Max Washington on their first play. SC did however force and recover a fumble the very next play.

South Charleston next travels to Huntington Sept. 2.

