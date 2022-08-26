ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

ESU defensive lineman receives inaugural Brexten Green scholarship

By Lainey Gerber
 5 days ago

EMPORIA ( KSNT ) – Emporia state wide receiver Brexten Green will continue to support and motivate his teammates.

One of his best friends is the inaugural recipient. Emporia State football coaches, along with Green’s parents, chose defensive lineman Carter Richardson to be the first honoree.

“Brexten was one of my closest friends for the past year,” Richardson said, “We hungout pretty much every day for the past year. This summer, we got a house together with three other roommates. Then, unfortunately, he passed away. But, just having this honor with me is huge to have another part of Brexten’s legacy a part of me.”

Chiefs honor Len Dawson with choir huddle to start preseason game

The scholarship is awarded to a walk-on player who represents the traits that made Green a memorable player on the Hornet football team. That player must have an outstanding work ethic, and to truly earn their way into the program. Like Green, it will go to someone who cares about, and is dedicated to, the football program.

“He’s taught me so much,” Richardson said. “He’s taught me how to care for my family more. How to care for Jesus. How to care for football…. Family over everything.”

Emporia State athletics announced the Brexten Green scholarship Wednesday . Green died in a cliff diving accident in July, but his impact to the Hornets will continue through this scholarship.

“He was already never going to be forgotten, but now [his legacy] will just continue on forever,” Richardson said.

Related
KSNT News

ESU’s Dalton Cowan hangs up the cleats

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Topeka native Dalton Cowan has decided its time to end his football career. The Seaman High School graduate was entering his redshirt senior year with Emporia State football. He received news recently that he had a concussion. This isn’t the first time he’s dealt with a concussion from on-field activity. He says because of this it’s time to call it a career.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds

TECUMSEH (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights football is ready to make some noise this fall after a 5-5 record last year. “Sky’s the limit with this team,” lineman Aidan Fennell said. “We feel like we can do anything.” With high level of talent in the area, the Thunderbirds don’t feel like they’re getting the credit they […]
TECUMSEH, KS
KSNT News

New era of Topeka West football is here

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka West football is looking to take a large step towards a program turnaround this fall. The Chargers will have an easier schedule since they are no longer playing in the Centennial League. They also welcome a new head coach. Russell Norton brings loads of coaching experience to T-West football. “We have come […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Cair Paravel Latin School Lions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cair Paravel Latin School Lions won a state championship in 8-Man football last year, except instead of being in KSHSAA, they played in the Kansas Christian Athletics Association. “I remember being a kid back in 2013 seeing those guys win it and thinking wow, I want to be that,” CPLS guard […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-Nation (08/28/22)

NE KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News launched K-Nation on Sunday night. This new 30 minute show is made up of all sports coverage. Specifically all University of Kansas and Kansas State University sports coverage. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s new setters making big contributions

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It’s another season of Aliyah Carter kills for Kansas State volleyball, but this year, the assists won’t come from Teana Adams-Kaonohi. “I plan to keep playing my game and thinking about the team, most importantly,” Carter, an outside hitter, said. “Just going with whatever happens this season.” Adams-Kaonohi moved back to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Chris Klieman sits down with 27 News to preview 2022 season

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is excited for its 2022 campaign, and the Wildcats enter the season with some experienced football players. Chris Klieman sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley on Wednesday to discuss all things Kansas State football ahead of kickoff for the season. Some answers are listed below, with quotes from […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

High School Football kicks off at Hayden High’s Jamboree

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka West High School, Topeka High School and Hayden Catholic High School scrimmaged each other at Hayden’s Football Jamboree Friday. The Jamboree is a chance for players to show off their skills in front of students and fans who were able to attend the event for free. All three teams took turns […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Rossville Dawgs

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Rossville football has a real challenge in the 2022 season. “We lost really good people,” running back Trenton Barker said. The Dawgs only return five offensive and four defensive starters. “If you have good players, you’re going to lose good players,” head coach Derick Hammes said. “It’s not uncommon for any high […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

K-State goalkeeper makes return after nearly three years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – August 21 marked game two for K-State Soccer’s fall season – a 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado – but for goal keeper Rachel Harris, it marked the first time in nearly three years that she stepped back onto the pitch. “For the first time I was like…proud of myself,” Harris said. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Stormont Vail to host clinic for sports injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Injury Clinic will return for area athletes who have sustained a recent sports injury. Each Saturday, beginning Sept. 3, the clinic will be open for all high school athletes from 8-10 a.m. at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park in Topeka. A sports medicine physician and an […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Wamego Red Raiders

WAMEGO (KSNT) – With Division-I quarterback Hayden Oviatt at the helm, Wamego football is primed for a deep run this season. “I will be spending the next four years of my life in New York,” Oviatt said at his Fourth of July commitment to Army football. The problem is, with the days dwindling down until […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

New grant gives tuition-free undergraduate education at K-State

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is debuting a new grant program that could cover in-state tuition for qualifying students. The new grant, the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate education to make college more affordable for Kansas residents. Eligible students include degree-seeking undergraduates who are classified as full-time and have completed the Free Application […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Silver Lake Eagles

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Logan Pegram is making his Silver Lake coaching debut. “There’s not a lot of things you need to change, just some fine-tuning and some tweaks,” Pegram said. “All of us on the coaching staff are very familiar with the kids and the program. We’re excited to just keep building.” Pegram’s also […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Theatre teacher helps students gain life skills beyond the stage

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Teachers make a difference in the community every day. In fact, they are teaching the kids of tomorrow. But when a teacher goes above and beyond in a course that can get overlooked, it makes a lasting impact on their futures. The Washburn Rural High School theater is empty now, but come October, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn welcomes students back with WU Fest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual WU Fest Tuesday evening on the Memorial Union Lawn. “This is an event where anybody can come and see all the organizations that are on campus,” said Mia Weiler, Washburn University Jr.” I’m a part of Alpha Phi, which is a sorority on campus. It gives us […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
KSNT News

Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
