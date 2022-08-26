HAYTI – The amount of defensive football talent that walked out of Kennett High School last May was enough to make Indian coach Andrew Webster a bit nauseous. “I don't know what public school in Class 3 graduates that many D1 athletes,” Webster told Semoball.com as training camp opened earlier this month. “There were so many kids that had D1 athletic potential that came out of that class a year ago. It takes a lot to replace those guys, and that's what we're still doing.”

KENNETT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO