Malden, MO

semoball.com

Column: Wild Week 1 of football gives early look at what to expect

What a wild first week of high school football. Jackson lost its first regular-season game since 2017 and first home game since 2016, Cape Central blew out its first-week opponent behind a four-touchdown performance from a sophomore, St. Vincent crushed last year's state runner-up with 35 unanswered points in the second half and Scott City rode an under-the-radar running back to a blowout win over Class 3 Dexter.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Naylor holds off Doniphan's late rally

DONIPHAN — After getting out in front with five early runs, Naylor’s lead was cut to one as tension was building in the seventh inning Tuesday. Doniphan was hoping for a walk-off win, Naylor was looking to narrowly escape, again. Thanks to a flyout to center that turned...
NAYLOR, MO
semoball.com

Scott City to unleash two-headed QB monster again on foes

SCOTT CITY – For the second consecutive season, opponents of Scott City football are going to have to prepare for the dilemma of facing a couple of talented quarterbacks. A year ago, Ram sophomore Mark Panagos replaced junior quarterback Devin Keller, when he broke his fibula in a 28-26 loss in Week 2 against St. Vincent.
SCOTT CITY, MO
semoball.com

Kennett defense is a work in progress as unit gains experience

HAYTI – The amount of defensive football talent that walked out of Kennett High School last May was enough to make Indian coach Andrew Webster a bit nauseous. “I don't know what public school in Class 3 graduates that many D1 athletes,” Webster told Semoball.com as training camp opened earlier this month. “There were so many kids that had D1 athletic potential that came out of that class a year ago. It takes a lot to replace those guys, and that's what we're still doing.”
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

NMCC drops opener to state-ranked Richmond

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- New Madrid County Central fell 61-27 in its season-opener to Richmond at. Ste. Genevieve High School on Saturday, Aug. 27. Spartans entered the 2022 season as the fourth-ranked in Class 2 after finishing last season 11-2 and advancing to the state tournament semifinals last season. “[Richmond]...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

East Prairie looks to continue improvement

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — East Prairie resuscitated its volleyball program in 2018 after not having a team since the early 1990s. The Lady Eagles have improved each year since re-establishing the team and will look to take another step forward this season. “These juniors and seniors were the first...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
semoball.com

Lofty expectations have Portageville volleyball aiming high

SIKESTON — It’s safe to say expectations are high for the Portageville volleyball team this season. After all, the Lady Bulldogs return all but one player from a team that finished 18-11-3 and won the Bootheel Conference Tournament and a Class 2 District 1 Championship last season. “We...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO

