ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices

A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Washington Examiner

Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump

In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Debt#Debt Relief#Federal Student Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#White House Dunks#Gop Critics#Republicans
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide

America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Biden admin races to stave off another gas price disaster with oil price cap negotiations

The Biden administration has continued private negotiations with Western allies to implement a global cap on the price of Russian oil to avoid a potential gas price disaster. The Department of the Treasury, which is leading the effort, said it continues to negotiate the policy which it has argued is necessary to ensure global and U.S. oil prices don't surge in the coming months. The agency, which has engaged in discussions with a number of nations both in and out of the G7, could reach a resolution with partners as soon as September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
POTUS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy