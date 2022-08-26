Read full article on original website
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and, in doing so, provided a quote that has caused ripples of discourse throughout the weekend. "How the heck can Joe Biden call America-first conservatives a threat to Democracy with...
Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted
Biden offered his strongest condemnation yet of Republicans who are attacking the FBI and praising the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.
Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices
A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
Washington Examiner
Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump
In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Taking aim at President Joe Biden for recently describing the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism,” Fox Business guest host Sean Duffy claimed on Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump “used harsh language” he “never went after a whole group of people.” Yes, you read that right.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Trump's lawyer said classified documents from Mar-a-Lago were transferred to the NARA in a 'voluntary and open' way
Trump's lawyer Evan Corcoran claimed Trump's transfer of classified documents that he was keeping in Mar-a-Lago was a "voluntary and open process." In a letter to the DOJ, Corcoran asked that the DOJ investigation into the "leader of the Republican Party" not "involve politics." He said the boxes of classified...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide
America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
Herschel Walker Posts Honorary Deputy Badge Because He Apparently Likes Being Mocked
This is not the first time the Trump-endorsed Republican has falsely claimed he worked in law enforcement.
Trump seized classified documents – but for Republicans the story is Hunter Biden’s laptop | Lawrence Douglas
There was a time when Republican lawmakers took dangerous security breaches seriously but Trump’s actions are unworthy of attention for the likes of Senator Ron Johnson
Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says
Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News ‘There Will Be Riots in the Street’ if Trump Is Prosecuted for Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)
Trump shared the senator’s ”Sunday Night in America“ interview to Truth Social. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Fox News Sunday evening to discuss, among other things, the ongoing investigation of former president Donald Trump and the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a viral clip from...
FOXBusiness
Biden admin races to stave off another gas price disaster with oil price cap negotiations
The Biden administration has continued private negotiations with Western allies to implement a global cap on the price of Russian oil to avoid a potential gas price disaster. The Department of the Treasury, which is leading the effort, said it continues to negotiate the policy which it has argued is necessary to ensure global and U.S. oil prices don't surge in the coming months. The agency, which has engaged in discussions with a number of nations both in and out of the G7, could reach a resolution with partners as soon as September.
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
TheWrap
Comments / 1