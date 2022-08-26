ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Push begins to inform Christian County voters about November polling options

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 5 days ago

Christian County election officials have started a push to inform voters about all of their options for casting a ballot in the November general election.

Information about where and when to vote is outlined in a Facebook post that the Christian County Clerk’s Office published on Wednesday.

It follows recent meetings by the county election board, where citizens and public officials weighed in about the number and location of polling places, and the need for better communication to share that information with voters.

County Clerk Mike Kem and others have acknowledged they should have done more prior to the May primaries to publicize the county’s eight voting centers. Many voters reportedly did not know that their old precinct polling places had been replaced by voting centers.

As a result of discussions about improving access to polling places, the election board agreed to increase the number of voting centers from eight to 16.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, all registered voters in Christian County will be able to cast a ballot between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at any of the following voting centers:

  • James E. Bruce Convention Center
  • Christian County Courthouse
  • Christian County Senior Citizens Center
  • Oak Grove Community Center
  • Indian Hills Elementary School
  • New Barren Springs Church
  • New Palestine Baptist Church
  • Friendship House
  • Sinking Fork Baptist Church
  • Pembroke Baptist Church
  • Crofton City Hall
  • South Christian Elementary School
  • Walnut Street Center (Boys and Girls Club)
  • Concord Baptist Church
  • Cedar Grove Baptist Church
  • Hopkinsville Middle School

Any voter may also cast a ballot during early voting — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 — at the Christian County Senior Center or the James E. Bruce Convention Center.

There are also options for absentee voting — either by mail or in-house at the courthouse — for voters who have certain qualifying reasons, such as a planned medical treatment on Election Day, being out of town for work or being away at college.

Voters who want to cast an absentee ballot by mail need to make a request between Sept. 24 and Oct. 25 through the Kentucky Secretary of State’s online portal. Completed mail-in ballots must be received in the Christian County Clerk’s Office by Election Day.

The in-house absentee voting at the courthouse will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Oct. 26 through 28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Voters will be choosing among candidates in city, county, judicial and state legislative races. In addition, Kentuckians will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would state there is no constitutional right to abortion in the state.

Kentucky residents who will be 18 by Election Day have until 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 to register as a voter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLnAZ_0hVsLYyM00

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
