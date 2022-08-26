Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Police looking for suspects in string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores. According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Police showcase new device for water rescues following the drowning of a man
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly-implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake. The rescue happened on Aug. 27, when officers responded to the south side of the lake for a man who had fallen off his paddleboard and couldn't get back on. An officer threw the floatation device at him, and then pulled him to safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man
Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale PD investigating reports of an alligator in a manmade neighborhood lake
Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Lakes community in Glendale, north of Loop-101. Glendale PD have not confirmed an alligator in the artificial lake, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted for killing bicyclist in Tempe hit-and-run
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bike near University Drive and Perry Lane. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle heading northbound across University Drive, and the car fled before first responders arrived. The victim was...
fox10phoenix.com
Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting
Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
fox10phoenix.com
2 people killed in shooting at Mesa apartments; suspect arrested
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex left two men dead and another person with serious injuries. Mesa Police said on Aug. 29 that three people were shot near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 2 a.m. Investigators found 21-year-old Salvador...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, of various types, were found at an Apache Junction home on Aug. 24, police say, and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000. Police served a search warrant in connection to a reported home burglary investigation where guns were...
fox10phoenix.com
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Three people, 7 dogs and Macaw rescued from Glendale house fire
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people, seven dogs and a Macaw were rescued from a house in Glendale after a fire broke out inside the home on Sunday, Aug. 28. The fire broke out in the area of 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. "The initial arriving crews made an attempt...
fox10phoenix.com
Salt River tubing becomes treacherous as recent monsoons cause rockslide, swift waters
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - People cooling off at the Salt River were warned they could be in for a rough ride as recent monsoon storms have filled the river with lots of debris. The Tonto National Forest says the monsoon created a rockslide that added debris to the river, and tubers say the rapids are moving more swiftly now.
fox10phoenix.com
Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect dead following shootout with Maricopa Police and barricade situation
The incident, according to police, happened at a residential neighborhood, and a school in the area had to go into lockdown for a while as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Queen Creek student hit by car, taken to hospital
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A member of the cross-country running team from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car. Principal John Allen says the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 30. About 30 students from the junior varsity and varsity teams were outside running near Queen Creek and Sossaman Roads when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while in the crosswalk.
Comments / 0