Tempe, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Police showcase new device for water rescues following the drowning of a man

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly-implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake. The rescue happened on Aug. 27, when officers responded to the south side of the lake for a man who had fallen off his paddleboard and couldn't get back on. An officer threw the floatation device at him, and then pulled him to safety.
TEMPE, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man

Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver wanted for killing bicyclist in Tempe hit-and-run

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bike near University Drive and Perry Lane. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle heading northbound across University Drive, and the car fled before first responders arrived. The victim was...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting

Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people killed in shooting at Mesa apartments; suspect arrested

MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex left two men dead and another person with serious injuries. Mesa Police said on Aug. 29 that three people were shot near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 2 a.m. Investigators found 21-year-old Salvador...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Three people, 7 dogs and Macaw rescued from Glendale house fire

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people, seven dogs and a Macaw were rescued from a house in Glendale after a fire broke out inside the home on Sunday, Aug. 28. The fire broke out in the area of 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. "The initial arriving crews made an attempt...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Queen Creek student hit by car, taken to hospital

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A member of the cross-country running team from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car. Principal John Allen says the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 30. About 30 students from the junior varsity and varsity teams were outside running near Queen Creek and Sossaman Roads when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while in the crosswalk.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

