More about the Cove: Cades Cove Homecoming set for Saturday

When Cades Cove Preservation Association hosts its 10th Cades Cove Homecoming Saturday, Aug. 27, a beloved member of the Cades Cove family who passed away in 2020 will still be supporting the organization he loved.

Leon Myers, born in Cades Cove in 1936, could often be found on the back porch of the Cades Cove Museum, located in the historic Thompson-Brown House, talking with visitors and enthralling them with his stories of life in the Cove. When he wasn’t sharing his knowledge of the history and heritage of the Cove, he could be found working at whatever needed to be done at the building itself or assisting with events sponsored or attended by CCPA.

A collection of the stories Myers told throughout the years has been preserved by his daughter-in-law, Sarah Seaton Myers, in a book, “Letters from Papaw: Stories from Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains,” which is available for sale at the museum gift shop. Sarah Myers will be on the front porch of the museum to sign books during the homecoming event.

“I won’t have books for sale that day because I want people to purchase them from the museum,” Myers said. “The majority of the proceeds will go back to the CCPA, and Leon was very involved in that so that means a lot to me. I’ll be there to sign books and answer questions, and I may bring a few of Leon’s antique tools that he would use and have pictures of him and things like that.”

Letters from Papaw

Myers had the idea to write a book about Leon’s childhood a few years before he passed away. “I sat down with him and interviewed him and made some notes,” she said. “Really, I was going to focus on a children’s book about Little Leon growing up in Cades Cove. Then life happened, and it went on the back burner.”

Around Thanksgiving 2020, the entire family — Leon, Sarah, her husband Aaron and their four children — all contracted COVID-19. Leon, who lived with them in separate quarters, did not survive.

“After he had passed away, I had this deep urgency to write the book,” Myers said. “When I thought of Leon, I thought of how personable he was, how he had so many stories. He was so proud of his heritage, being born in Cades Cove. I wanted to present that but it was too fresh.” Although Myers had numerous resources, including interviews with Leon featured in DVDs, home videos and recordings, she said, “It took a very long time before I got to the point where I felt like I could go back and listen to any of that, to hear his voice or see him. It was almost too painful.”

At the encouragement of an author she met at a homeschool convention early this summer, Myers decided to dedicate herself to completing the book. Her first concern was deciding what format to use.

“I came up with the idea of Leon writing letters to my children,” she said. “He didn’t actually write these letters — this was just a way for me to present it in some fashion, so that’s fictitious and the reaction that my children have is fictitious, but these are all true stories. It’s considered historical fiction. All the stories are true but the format and the way I presented it was creative.”

Myers also created a vocabulary list for some of the terms Leon used that might not be familiar today, such as bedclothes. She said, “I remember when he talked about bedclothes and I thought, ‘What in the world? Do you mean the clothes you put on before you go to bed?’ He said, ‘No, the sheets and the blankets — bedclothes!’” In addition, the book contains Leon’s family tree as well as photographs from his collection. A photo of the home where Leon was born, where his grandparents, Jonathan and Martha “Sis” LeQuire Myers lived, is included as well as a photo of Leon, his son Aaron, and three of the four grandchildren standing on the exact spot where the house had been. It was located across from the Missionary Baptist Church and beside the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp on the Cades Cove Loop Road.

“Leon had many stories of the CCC Camp and the relationship his mom and grandmother had with them,” Myers said. “It was even the CCC Camp doctor that attended to his birth.”

Myers said she wanted people to learn more about Cades Cove as it was so they will see it in a different light when they visit. “It makes it seem more real,” she said. “You can go through and imagine people living there and going to school and all those things.”

Myers’s daughter, 12-year-old Lyla, designed the book cover and created several illustrations for the book.

Homecoming events

Admission to homecoming is free, and anyone with an interest in Cades Cove, is welcome to attend.

In addition to Myers, several other local authors will be in attendance including Bernard Myers, author of “A Kid in Cades Cove,” plus a new DVD; Dorothy Gregory Sutton, author of “Cades Cove Teachers & Schools;” romance author Lin Stepp and her husband J.L. Stepp, with whom she has coauthored several travel books; and Stanford Johnson, author of “Our Little Secret.”

The event will feature live music, vendors with a wide variety of wares to sell, raffles and a chance to visit with former Cades Cove residents and other descendants. The museum will be open, and merchandise purchased in the gift shop that day will be free of sales tax. Twisted Kilt Athletics will be demonstrating Scottish Games all day long. Food will be available for purchase. Visitors will have a choice of a hamburger, two hotdogs or shredded chicken sandwich meal, including chips and drink, for $12. Bring lawn chairs for seating, if desired.

Homecoming is a fundraiser for the nonprofit CCPA. Vendor booth rentals, a portion of the proceeds from food sales, sales of merchandise within the Cades Cove Museum’s gift shop and additional donations will benefit the CCPA’s ongoing mission of preserving the history and heritage of the mountain community that now lies within Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For information, visit the website at www.cadescovepreservation.com or see the Facebook page.