Newlyweds Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas' Most Heartwarming Moments

By Katherine Tinsley
 5 days ago
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are enjoying their lives as newlyweds. In honor of their recent nuptials, OK! has put together a collection of their most adorable couple moments.

When Lohan Called Shammas Her King

During a recent European vacation, Lohan gushed over her new husband. The Instagram post received praise from both fans and friends. Not only were they enjoying a nice cup of British tea, but it looks like the jet-setting couple will continue to travel the world for their honeymoon.

When Lindsay Announced She Was Finally Married

OK! previously reported that Lohan and Shammas got married in July. Similar to her European vacation, the New York native announced her marriage on the social media platform with the milestone with a photo of herself, Shammas and her wedding ring.

Lohan couldn't contain her excitement over their union . "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," the Freaky Friday star wrote .

The Birthday Message Of The Year

Shammas lives a private life, but that didn't stop the Rumors singer from celebrating her then-fiance with fans.

She gushed online , "My love! You’re not only a great man, an incredible person, you’re my best friend. Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! Happy Birthday."

Valentine's Day

In honor of the official celebration of love, Lohan didn't hold back from letting the world know who she was spending it with. The child star uploaded an image of herself smiling from cheek to cheek gazing into Shammas' eyes.

Lifelong fans quickly noticed the difference. One fan commented, "Loveeeee how happy and healthy you look."

Watercolor Portrait

PARIS HILTON INSISTS 'EVERYTHING IS ALL GOOD' WITH LINDSAY LOHAN AFTER PAST 'IMMATURE' FEUD

The Long Island native posted a watercolor portrait of herself and Shammas. The painting showed the financier smiling and Lohan covering her mouth with her right hand making sure her engagement ring was captured.

The Announcement

SHE'S BACK! DINA LOHAN CONFIRMS NEW MUSIC FROM LINDSAY LOHAN IS COMING

Last November, Lohan shared a series of images of her and Bader looking comfortable in knitwear. But the series was the first time followers saw her ring and knew of her engagement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Person
CELEBRITIES
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Newlyweds#European#British
MICHIGAN STATE
MOVIES
RELATIONSHIPS
TV & VIDEOS
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
GEORGIA STATE
CELEBRITIES
