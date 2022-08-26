ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foothills Mall to implement Youth Escort Policy

By By Mathaus Schwarzen
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, announced Thursday, Aug. 25 that it will be implementing a Youth Escort Policy. Starting Sept. 2, the mall will require all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years or older. The policy will only be in effect after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Teens are welcome to shop at the mall on Friday and Saturday nights,” Foothills Mall General Manager Tia Spires said in a release. “We are only asking that these young people shop with a parent or guardian who is 21 years of age or older during eight of the total 66 shopping hours the mall is open each week.”

The policy will not affect customers visiting anchor tenants at the mall such as Belk, TJ. Maxx and AMC Foothills 12, but will apply to all interior common areas such as walkways and service corridors.

Spires told the Daily Times that the policy is intended to make the mall a more peaceful and enjoyable shopping experience. The mall has dealt with instances of unruly youths in the past and hopes the presence of an adult will promote a more peaceful environment.

“We just felt that the kids were getting a little out of hand,” Spires said. “We’re a shopping center for people to come and shop, and we just felt like having the kids controlled by their parents would be a better atmosphere for a more family friendly and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Foothills is not alone in the choice to implement an escort policy. Spires said Foothills sister mall in Morristown, College Square Mall, has had a Youth Escort Policy in effect since 2006, and that multiple other malls are moving to similar procedures.

The choice to enforce the policy on Friday and Saturday nights is intended to target times mall staff have seen higher traffic among youth. Teens employed at the mall will still be allowed to work after 4 p.m. on these nights, but must be prepared to show proof of employment along with identification when in common areas. All others will be required to have a parent or guardian present.

“Teenagers are very important to us, and we welcome them at the mall,” Spires said. “We just ask that they have a parent or guardian with them during these eight hours.”

Spires said mall security will begin handing out brochures with information regarding the policy starting this weekend. Signs will also be posted around the premises, and information will be posted on the Foothills Mall website.

